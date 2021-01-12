COLUMBUS -- Sophomore guard Jenna Shadoski got a steal and scored the go-ahead basket in transition with 33 seconds remaining as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team ended a five-game losing streak, defeating host Columbus 63-58 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Junior forward Lily Schuetz scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and senior guard Maya Heckmann scored all 15 of her points from beyond the arc for Lakeside (6-6, 2-2 Capitol North).
"The energy and enthusiasm was huge. We just love how the girls are on the sideline," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "They are cheering for teammates. Our main focus was to galvanize and come together. We wanted to come together to overcome what we had been experiencing here of late with a lot of near misses. The girls were extremely determined tonight to get back on a winning way."
Heckmann hit two of the team's 10 3-pointers in the early going while Columbus was in a 2-3 zone.
The Cardinals (7-8, 1-3) switched from zone to man-to-man periodically and led 43-35 early in the second half after trailing by three at the break.
Warrior senior guard Morgan Slonaker's 3-pointer squared it at 55 with two minutes remaining.
Columbus led 57-56 with under a minute remaining and was looking to run clock before Shadoski nicked the ball just enough to jar it out of the ball-handlers grasp. Shadoski then scooped it and scored on the break to give the Warriors a 58-56 lead they never relinquished. Lakeside knocked down five free throws from there to help seal it.
Shadoski finished with nine points, senior guard Olyvia Uecker scored all six of her points from 3-point range and Schuetz went 11-for-15 from the free throw line. Lakeside was 17 of 26 at the line as a team and Asmus credited the team's perseverance, which was talked about in the team's pregame devotional, in helping come away with a victory.
Senior guard Jordan Link led four Cardinals in double-figures scoring with 16.
The Warriors host Kettle Moraine Lutheran in a nonconference game today at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63, COLUMBUS 58
Lakeside Lutheran 28 35 — 63
Columbus 25 33 — 58
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 2 0-0 5, Heckmann 5 0-0 15, Schuetz 2 11-16 15, Gnabasik 1 0-0 3, Shadoski 3 2-4 9, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Uecker 2 0-0 6, Liddicoat 0 1-2 1, Neuberger 1 3-4 5, 33 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 17-26 63.
COLUMBUS — Link 6 1-1 16, A. Olson 1 0-0 3, Kahl 2 1-2 5, Theilen 4 2-3 11, Boettcher 0 2-2 2, Paulson 4 0-0 11, Dornaus 4 2-2 10. Totals 21 8-10 58.
3-point goals: LL 10 (Heckmann 5, Uecker 2, Slonaker 1, Gnabasik 1, Shadoski 1); C 7 (Link 3, Paulson 3, Theilen 1). Total fouls: LL 12; C 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.