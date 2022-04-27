Watertown senior Brandon Glaznap (middle) won the boys 100 meter dash during a Badger East dual meet against Monona Grove on Tuesday at Landsverk Stadium. Also running for Watertown were Oliver Meyers (left) and Adam Eckert (right).
Watertown’s boys and girls track and field teams defeated Monona Grove in a Badger East dual meet on Tuesday at Landsverk Stadium.
The girls defeated MG 72-69.
Riley Quinn swept the shot put 41 feet, 6 inches) and the discus (103-7).
Katelyn Ivie won the long jump and added a pair of second place finishes in the 100 (13.85) and 200 (29.11).
Sofia Olson won the 3,200 run in 15:14.68.
The 400 relay team of Rae Heier, Addison Maas, Kendra Glaznap and Shianne Vela won in 56.77. The 800 relay team of Maas, AbbyGail Ready, Ashenfelter and Vela won in 2:00.60. The 1600 relay team of Julia Osterman, Anna Sterlwad, Laura Thielke and Olivia Ruetten won in 5:42.39.
Emmaleigh Rein, Ella Faltersack and Mikaylah Fessler each cleared 7 feet and tied for first in the pole vault. Maas won the triple jump (30-11).
The boys won 84.333-34.666.
Brandon Glaznap won the 100 in 11.36. Nicholas Grover won the 200 in 23.76.
The 400 relay team of Glaznap, James Babbs, Grover and Zachary Scher won in 45.77. The 800 relay team of Ben Gifford, Babbs, Caden Rothschadl and Aden Clark won in 1:42.37.
The 1600 relay team of Nolan Dingler, Braydon Martino, Teagen McGuire and Remington Kilps won in 4:49.57.
Gifford won the 110 high hurdles (16.47). Logan Fuchs won the 300 hurdles (48.64). Marlon Muniz won the 3,200 (13:19.83). Caden Maas won the shot put (50-7). Terell Ramsey won the long jump (18- 1/4).
