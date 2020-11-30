JEFFERSON — Senior guard Ainsley Howard scored a game-high 14 points and the Jefferson defense put on a stout performance as the Eagles topped East Troy, 40-26, in a Rock Valley Conference opener Monday at Jefferson High School.
Howard scored six points in the first half and added eight after the break to lead the Jefferson (1-0, 1-0 RVC) offense. Aidyn Messmann and Josie Peterson both had six points each for the Eagles.
The Trojans (0-1, 0-1) were held to just 13 points in each half.
Jefferson hosts Edgerton on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 40,
EAST TROY 26
East Troy 13 13 — 26
Jefferson 19 21 — 40
East Troy (fg ftm-fta pts) — Aleckson 2 0-0 6, Lindow 1 0-0 2, Scurek 6 0-1 12, Nelson 2 0-0 5. Totals — 11 1-5 26
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Kaus 1 0-0 2, Messmann 2 2-4 6, Howard 5 3-4 14, S. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Dearborn 1 0-0 3, Helmink 0 1-2 1, Johnson 1 1-2 3, J. Peterson 2 2-2 6, Mattke 1 0-0 2, Krause 0 1-2 1. Totals — 19 10-12 40
3-pointers — ET (Aleckson 2, Nelson) 3, J (Howard, Dearborn) 2. Total fouls — ET 14, J 13.
