July 6 highlights

Men’s Day Results

Blind Bogey (6-5-7)

Bill Terrill, Will Brunk, Fred Schmidt, Bill Schmidt, Bob Steinhorst, Vern Lindquist, Ken Kanack

Blind Draw 2 Best Balls of 4

First place: (-24) Bill Terrill, Mike Haydock, Rick Lieblang, DuWayne Marshall

Second place: (-15) Will Brunk, Barry Grayson, Dick Peterson, Jack Jonas

