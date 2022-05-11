POYNETTE -- Holly Lowenberg struck out 10 over seven innings of four-hit ball and Poynette clinched a share of the Capitol North Conference with a 7-3 home victory over the Lake Mills softball team on Tuesday, snapping the L-Cats' six-game win streak.
Only one of the three runs Lowenberg permitted was earned and she walked just one to earn the decision. Poynette can clinch the league outright with a win at third-place Columbus on Friday.
The Pumas (12-4, 8-1 Capitol North) took the lead for good, 4-3, on a two-out single to right by Ashia Meister in the fourth inning. Laken Wagner and Emma Gavinski added run-scoring singles in a three-run Pumas fifth.
Lowenberg retired 10 of the last 11 hitters she faced and did not allow a base hit in the final 3 2/3 innings.
Loweneberg had an RBI double in the third to give Poynette, which lost the first meeting 7-2 on April 21, a 3-0 edge through three frames. The L-Cats (16-2, 7-2) briefly tied it in the top of the fourth as Haydenn Sellnow, Belle Topel and Payton Quest each produced consecutive one-out singles. Taylor Wollin plated Sellnow on a grounder and Lowenberg committed a two-run error on a grounder off the bat of Emily Wollin to knot it up.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three with no walks, to take the loss. Ava Kleinfeldt surrendered four runs -- only one of which were earned -- on four hits in 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
The L-Cats, who won their first-ever conference title last season, play at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday to close the league slate.
POYNETTE 7,
LAKE MILLS 3
Lake Mills 000 300 0 -- 3 4 2
Poynette 102 130 x -- 7 9 1
Leading hitters -- P: Meister 2x4 (2B), Steinhorst 3x4 (2B), Wagner (2B), Lowenberg (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.