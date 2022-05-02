PARDEEVILLE — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team won the Pardeeville Bulldog Invitational with 162 points on Friday.
Senior Miranda Firari won the 100 meter dash in 13.02 seconds, the 200 in 26.58 and the pole vault at 11 feet.
Junior Sayrah Benzing won the 400 in 1:04.48. In the 800, sophomore Ava Raasch won in 2:28.84 and freshman Mallory Kohn was second in 2:38.09. Raasch also won the 1,600 in 5:35.15.
The 3,200 relay team of Benzing, sophomore Sandra Osorio, Kohn and sophomore Ava Holtz won in 11:25.97. The 400 relay team of freshman Jenna Schaalma, senior Elizabeth Knueppel, junior Tara Schaalma and freshman Isabella Albert took second in 55.65. The 800 relay team of junior Alexis Schultz, Knueppel, freshman Melissa Huber and Albert placed third in 2:00.32.
Senior Adrianne Bader was second in the discus (101-08) and third in the shot put (33-09). Tara Schaalma won the triple jump (32-2 1/2) and took second in the long jump (14-10 1/2).
Senior Morgan Kjornes was third in the high jump (4-8). Albert took third in the 300 (28.58). Mallory Kohn was third in the pole vault (8-0).
Dodgeland’s boys took seventh with 41 points.
Junior Zakaree Reinwald placed second in the pole vault (12-6). Sophomore Michael Milfred was third in the 100 (11.99). Junior Logan Pickart was third in the 1,600 (4:53.41). Senior John Appenfeldt was third in the shot put (37-10).
Waterloo’s boys scored 30 points. Junior Rick Ugorji was second in the 110 high hurdles (19.33). The girls scored 17 points. Sophomore Maren Dolfin was sixth in the 400 in 1:12.46 and teamed with sophomore Corryn Retzloff, senior Sarah Spies and sophomore Reina Degler to place sixth in the 1,600 relay in 5:05.44. Sophomore Cordelia Webber was sixth in the pole vault (6-6).
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 162, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 101, Markesan 85, Mauston 71, Pardeeville 69, Westfield/Montello 68, Rio 42, Poynette 36, Waterloo 17, Parkview 14, Fall River 14, Horicon 13, Wayland 5
Team scores — boys: Poynette 105, Horicon 103, Mauston 100.5, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 89, Markesan 65, Pardeeville 61, Dodgeland 41, Wayland 36, Waterloo 30, Westfield/Montello 28, Parkview 27.5, Fall River 16
