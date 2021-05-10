Watertown’s boys track and field team placed first while the girls finished third in a triangular against Monroe and DeForest on Saturday at WHS.
"Early season meets are about seeking improvement and learning more about our team,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. "The team responded well as our Goslings achieved 65 personal records (PRs) or Season Bests (SBs). The boys team win was a fun to see. That is really a byproduct of each athlete focusing on improvement. It is outstanding to see the fruits of their efforts from practices translate to the meet."
The Goslings won the boys title with 83 points. They swept the top three spots in the 200 meter dash. Jonathan Kilps won in 24.28, followed by Brandon Glaznap (24.40) and Nicholas Grover (24.80).
"Jonathon Kilps set a new PR in winning the 200 meters,” Mertens said. "We saw glimpses of what Jonathon could do two years ago as a sophomore and we are excited about his win and how he will help our sprint crew this season."
Christopher Kitzhaber took second in the 1,600 (4:56.42). Josh Krueger was second in the 3,200 (10:44.57).
Logan Fuchs placed third in the 110 hurdles (19.73).
Watertown swept the titles in all four relay events.
The 400 relay team of Glaznap, Kilps, Christian Rhodes and Ben Gifford won in 46.09. The 800 relay team of Adam Eckert, Aden Clark, Alex Vick and Noah Gilbertsen won in 1:42.67. The 1,600 relay team of Elijah Huff, Gifford, Nathan Williams and Clark won in 3:45.91. The 3,200 relay team of Huff, Williams, Clarence Zabel and Krueger won in 9:06.62.
Eric Chairez finished second on tiebreaker criterion in the high jump (5-6). Oliver Meyers was third (5-2).
"The boys high jump crew led by Eric Chairez is continuing to show improvement. Assistant coach Josh Heier is excited by what the high jumpers can do this season as they continue to make improvements."
Matthew Butz won the pole vault (10-6) and Kilps took second (9-6).
Grover took second in the long jump (16-3) while Ayden Thomas was third (16-1 1/2).
Glaznap won the triple jump (34-8) and Fuchs took second (34-7).
Jaret Boehm and Caden Maas finished first and second, respectively, in the discus with throws of 130-05 and 110-0. Boehm took second in the shot put (44-6 3/4) while Maas placed third (41-1 1/2). Boehm also placed third in the 100 (12.22).
"Jaret Boehm and Caden Maas continued to make improvements in shot put and discus,” Mertens said. "Assistant coach Carrie Hein said, 'The throwers have been working hard and we really focused on technique this past week so it was nice to see things come together today for them.'”
Watertown’s girls scored 48 points.
Riley Quinn won the discus (124-08) and placed second in the shot put (31-10 3/4).
"Riley threw an absolute bomb in the discus to win the event and achieve a new PR,” Mertens said. "That throw now places Riley at No. 5 in our school history."
Teya Maas won the triple jump (33-9) and took second in the 200 (28.29).
“Teya achieved a new season best as she continues to make progress on the first two phases of the triple jump,” Mertens said.
Ivie took second in the long jump (13-4 1/2). Emma Messerschmidt was third in the pole vault (8-0).
"Before the meet, assistant coach Trevor Jacobs said that many more pole vaulters were going to clear heights at this meet,” Mertens said. "What he saw in practice came to reality as Matthew Butz won pole vault, Jonathon Kilps finished second, Emma Messerschmidt placed third, and eight others achieved a new season best best."
The Goslings swept the top three spots in the 100. Ivie won in 13.82, followed by Messerschmidt (14.19) and Mikaylah Fessler (14.24). Fessler also placed second in the 300 hurdles (54.10).
"The sprinters are doing a tremendous job under the tutelage of assistant coach Brian Beaudo in improving their sprint techniques and the results show. Sweeping the top three spots in the girls 100 meters and the boys 200 meters as well as winning the boys 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 (combined with distance), as well as the girls 4x200 meter relays is a great testament to the teaching and learning that is taking place in the sprints.
"I am so happy for Katelyn Ivie to win the 100 meters. She is such a hard worker. It is great to see her hard work pay off in a win and a new PR."
Gretchen Roost was third in the 800 (2:45.36). Emma Gilbertsen took third in the 1,600 (5:59.74). Alaena Tobin won the 3,200 (13:36.79).
" The distance squad kicked off the meet with a solid victory in the boys 3,200 meter relay and Alaena Tobin ran a smart race, not getting pulled too fast, too early to win the 3200 meters,” Mertens said. "Chris Kitzhaber and Josh Krueger ran solid races in the 1600 and 3200 meter respectively to earn second places. Emma Gilbertsen broke six minutes for the first time in the 1600 meter run to place third. Assistant coach Kirk Wackett mentioned that it was a positive to see how athletes responded now that points are available for team scoring purposes. They seemed to pull more out of themselves."
The 800 relay team of Messerschmidt, Ivie, AbbyGail Ready and Maas won in 1:53.57. The 400 relay team of Ava Ashenfelter, Olesya Kazina, Emmaleigh Rein and Ready took third in 58.53.
“I would also like to thank the administration, officials, workers, and volunteers who made the meet run so smoothly,” Mertens said. "We received many compliments on a well-run meet. It really showcased that when we in Watertown come together as a district and community, we are able to provide tremendous opportunities for our student-athletes. Thank you to all of those that helped."
Team scores — boys: Watertown 83, Monroe 69, DeForest 32
Team scores — girls: DeForest 77, Monroe 52, Watertown 48
