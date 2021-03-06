LA CROSSE — The L-Cats list numerical rankings from one through 10 to describe the outside shooting prowess of each player on the opposing team with the sharpest shooters drawing the largest figures.
The Pirates elicited plenty of big numbers, none lower than six, and it didn't take long to see why the group shoots close to 50 percent from 3-point range on the season.
Junior wing Josh Terrian led four players in double-figures scoring with 13 points as second-seeded Pewaukee beat the third-seeded Lake Mills boys basketball team 65-51 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at the La Crosse Center on Saturday afternoon.
L-Cat senior forward Charlie Bender led all scorers with 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting.
"It's the best basketball experience I've ever had," Bender said of state. "Everyone that runs this has done a great job to make it as normal as possible. We got 24 games in this (regular) season. We didn't expect to do that.
"We knew our season could end at any drop of the hat. To get 29 games in, a full season plus the postseason, with all the guys was unbelievable. At the end of my junior year when the rest of the season got cut off due to COVID, I didn't know if I would have a senior year. Looking back it's really just a blessing, all four years is just a blessing."
Lake Mills (23-6) led by one at the break with Bender opening the second-half scoring by capitalizing on a Pirate turnover to score inside at the other end.
Pewaukee (26-3) junior guard Ashton Janowski answered with the game's next eight points, including 3-pointers on consecutive trips and a floater in the lane.
Bender hit a jumper to cut the lead to three before a 3-pointer out of a timeout by senior guard Drew Stoddard, assisted by Bender, squared it at 38 with 14 minutes, 22 seconds left.
Terian hit a corner 3 a minute later before a fastbreak score by senior guard AJ Hintz made it a five-point Pirate edge.
Bender made two at the line after stepping into the passing lane for a pilfer and going coast-to-coast before getting fouled. Pirate leading scorer Milan Momcilovic, an 18-point a game scorer who finished with eight, answered with a layin.
Moen hit a difficult jumper at the free-throw line extended area to make it 45-42.
Freshman guard Nick Janowski hit a 3 from the top to double the lead.
"Guarding Pewaukee is like trying to sleep with a blanket that's not quite big enough," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "You always have a body part sticking out. They find it. When we try to cover up every 3-point attempt that's when they score at the basket. When we put more manpower at the basket, everyone can shoot it. It's tough to take away everything.
"They are intelligent players who figured out how we were guarding them. Got themselves into good positions to score. Just a really good, complete team. One of the best teams I've ever scouted in preparing for this game. It was a pleasure to watch their film."
Senior forward Jaxson Retrum scored on a look from Moen next. Moen proceeded to score on the block to make it 50-46 with 7:58 left.
Senior forward Grant Horkan helped stem the tide for the L-Cats with a corner 3-pointer on an assist by a dribble penetrating Stoddard, making it 55-51 with 3:25 to play.
Lake Mills was outscored 10-0 from there as Pewaukee, which shot 11-for-20 from 3, advanced to Saturday night's final against top-seeded Onalaska, which beat fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier 66-57 in the first semifinal.
"First half we were right where we wanted to be," Hicklin said. "Had a one-point lead and no foul trouble whatsoever. They were shooting the ball really well, but we hadn't turned the ball over a single time to that point. Wanted to try and overcome some of their offensive efficiency by taking care of the ball and getting more shots at the basket.
"By the end of the game, we still had more shot attempts than them. They shot the eyes out of the ball like they do every night. Wasn't like they did anything superhuman by their standards. They are just a really really good team. They have a lot of guys who can knock down shots and have guys who can score inside. They are a tough team to take everything away from.
"They got better and better at defending some of our stuff as the game went on. Thought we played well and made them earn it. Proud of our guys the way we played today."
Lake Mills was using the middle in its pass-and-slip offense early on. Pewaukee took that away in the second stanza, forcing 3-pointers and contested looks over length in the paint.
"In the first half, they were having a tough time helping on the backside," Bender explained. "We have a lot of shooters out there, five shoots on the floor at all times. I was able to penetrate the middle a little bit in our pass and slip offense. I got to the free throw line and front of the rim and scored more.
"In the second half, they had guys in there taking charges. That stays in the back of your mind. Terrian took one on me, the same type of charge we were getting in the first half. They did a good job adjusting and stopping us from getting middle penetration.
"We had to adjust, do other things and as were doing that they were knocking down shots. When they were making adjustments as well as they did, credit to their coaching staff, it's hard to keep up when they have the firepower they do."
Lake Mills, which had an eight-game win streak snapped, finished 4-for-18 from beyond the arc and shot 45 percent overall.
"They started to really pack the lane with more bodies in the lane," Hicklin said. "In the second half they tried to take away our drive and backcut offense. Took a couple of charges. That's how you can tell visually that they are there more so than in the first half. They were forcing us to beat them from the outside which we weren't able to do today.
"We didn't shoot well. They forced us into tough shots. We just didn't make enough of them. We were moving well and continued to attack the basket, they made some nice adjustments to take that away."
A Momcilovic 3 gave the Pirates an 8-2 edge early.
Bender scored the L-Cats' next eight, which included a putback, turnaround jumper and shot from the baseline to make it 10-9 Lake Mills at the first media timeout.
"It was a fantastic high school game," Pewaukee boys basketball coach David Burkemper said. "Watching film you could tell Lake Mills was very well-coached. I thought they were even better live.
"Charlie cut us up. We made some good adjustments in the second half of cutting off the middle. We made shots which we've been tending to do over the last 13 to 14 games."
Indeed so.
Nick Janowski started a 13-3 Pirate push with a 3 on the break. Janowski scored inside and hit a step-back jump shot before shots from long range by Momcilovic and junior guard Emmett Loew made it 22-13, prompting a Lake Mills timeout.
The stoppage paid dividends as the L-Cats, who were bumped up a division for this likely just this postseason, scored eight straight over 2:25 to pull within one. Bender got things started out of the break with a layup before a Moen score. Moen from the middle dished to Retrum for two. Retrum capped the run with a score assisted by Stoddard, who freed space with a pump fake.
Bender, who tallied 15 first-half points, had an old-fashioned 3-point play to answer a Terrian shot from beyond the arc.
A contested layup by Bender and 3-point shot from Stoddard were sandwiched around a 3 by Terrian, giving Lake Mills a 29-28 edge with 2:55 remaining.
Retrum scored after Bender's shot attempt was blocked, caroming his direction to give the L-Cats their biggest lead at 31-28. Terrian hit a pair to close the first.
"We got stops, kept Lake Mills from getting easy buckets and took away the middle a little bit," Burkemper said of keys to the game. "They struggled from the 3-point line. Ashton got going in the second half. Josh is a solid player who took care of everything. Thought he was our leader in the second half. He made sure guys were in the right positions, talking and communicating with everybody."
Lake Mills, which got eight points apiece by Retrum, Moen and Stoddard, held a 30-20 advantage in paint points. Pewaukee had the upper hand in fastbreak points (11-2), bench points (22-3) and points at the free throw line (10-5).
Pewaukee, which has won 14 straight, had six guys hit 3s and four who connected multiple times. Terrian was 3-for-4 from deep, adding 11 rebounds. Nick Janowski scored 12 points and Ashton Janowski and Loew had 10 each.
"That was the highest average number for sure and the highest average number (coach Hicklin) will see for a while," Bender said of the shooting rankings the Pirates garnered. "I watched hours and hours of film, it was really impressive. We have a lot of respect for them, it was a good battle. Stings a lot, but at the same time there's not a lot of bitterness."
The L-Cats say goodbye to seven seniors, a group that has played a massive role in the team's past four seasons, posting a 78-24 record overall. The group joined the 2017 team as lone state-qualifying groups, also winning the first regional title since '17 and second sectional championship in program history.
"You can tell our guys have a chemistry together and a love for each other by the way they hugged after the game," Hicklin said. "Have emotion all over their faces. That's what basketball is all about for me and why it's my favorite sport. All five guys have to work together at both ends."
This team's journey was one to remember. Winning four postseason games to reach the state's biggest stage was no fluke, as the L-Cats battled until the final second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.