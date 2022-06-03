Watertown seniors Jake Olszewski (left) and Eli Zubke confer with their coaches between sets at the WIAA State Individual Tennis Tournament on Thursday. Olszewski and Zubke lost 6-0, 6-0 and ended their season at 15-9.
MADISON — Watertown seniors Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke finished out their doubles career at the WIAA State Individual Tennis Tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 first round loss to Middleton sophomore Ilya Rice and senior Kieran Gopel on Thursday at UW-Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
“That was a very good team,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “(We were) outmatched in pretty much all aspects of the game. They overpowered us, and made great serves. We tried. We had a couple of inroads here and there, put together some nice points, but just had trouble getting by their net play. They were just constantly at the net, hitting overheads from everywhere. We tried some things, but those were two really good players.”
Olszewski and Zubke ended their season with a 15-9 record.
“There’s nothing to hang their heads about,” Dobbins said. “I am incredibly proud of what they’ve done. They represented us with the way they played on the court and the way they handled themselves off the court. They started on the JV team and worked their way up. They earned this opportunity. Regardless of what happened on the court, I am proud of them. If you finish your season at Nielsen, you can’t get much better than that.”
The duo had a chance to play in this facility for the Badger Conference tournament and enjoyed a second chance to compete here.
“It’s fun to come back and play inside,” Olszewski said. “This place is really nice. There’s no wind or sun, no elements. We got up early this morning before the bus left and practiced a little bit and felt good. I don’t think we played that bad. They were a little faster and their shots were well placed.”
Zubke appreciated the memories he made during four season playing alongside Olszewski.
“It’s crazy,” Zubke said. “It’s always been a blast playing with Jake. We started at the bottom of JV and over the past three, four years, we’ve worked our way up to No. 1 doubles. It’s been a really good ride. It’s been fun for sure. Finishing at state, playing at Nielsen, it’s a blast. It’s awesome. Good experience.”
