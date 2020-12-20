POYNETTE — Nik Feller led all scorers with 36 points in Poynette’s 82-61 win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Friday.
Eugene Wolff led Waterloo with 15 points. Blake Huebner finished with 14 points.
Waterloo (1-4) travels to face Dodgeland tonight at 7:15 p.m.
POYNETTE 82,
WATERLOO 61
Waterloo 26 35 — 61
Poynette 34 48 — 82
Waterloo (pts) — Battenberg 3, Hager 9, Huebner 14, Tschanz 5, Wolff 15, Christenson 5, Wollin 4, Setz 3, Fiedorowicz 3 (61)
Poynette (pts) — Heath 4, Petersen 14, McCormick 6, Pickarts 4, Chadwick 2, Klosky 11, Radewan 3, Feller 36, Petersen 4 (84)
