POYNETTE — Nik Feller led all scorers with 36 points in Poynette’s 82-61 win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Friday.

Eugene Wolff led Waterloo with 15 points. Blake Huebner finished with 14 points.

Waterloo (1-4) travels to face Dodgeland tonight at 7:15 p.m.

POYNETTE 82,

WATERLOO 61

Waterloo 26 35 — 61

Poynette 34 48 — 82

Waterloo (pts) — Battenberg 3, Hager 9, Huebner 14, Tschanz 5, Wolff 15, Christenson 5, Wollin 4, Setz 3, Fiedorowicz 3 (61)

Poynette (pts) — Heath 4, Petersen 14, McCormick 6, Pickarts 4, Chadwick 2, Klosky 11, Radewan 3, Feller 36, Petersen 4 (84)

Load comments