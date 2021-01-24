Junior forward Grace Schmidt notched a game-best 26 points and the Luther Prep girls basketball team defeated Lake Country Lutheran 70-58 on Saturday at LPS.
Sophomore guard Anna Kieselhorst chipped in a career-best 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and senior forward Lauren Paulsen had eight of her 10 points before halftime for the Phoenix (6-4).
"All my girls played well," Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. "One of the best games we’ve played as a team this season and if we can keep playing like this, we’ll win some more here this year.
"We boxed out well, played solid defense and rotated over on the helpside. With a team like Lake Country that likes to shoot 3s, we got pressure in their face. We boxed out and were able to run the floor."
Schmidt was 8-for-8 from the field, adding 10 rebounds and three assists in addition to shooting 10 of 14 at the stripe.
"We put her on the block with her back to the rack," Schroeder said. "Grace scored off her post moves. The guards did a good job with her. Grace Kieselhorst and Lauren worked the ball in and out. Then they would do a skip pass or work it back in. She got some nice buckets and got to the line."
Anna Kieselhorst had 11 first-half points and went 6 of 10 from the field. Paulsen grabbed seven rebounds.
"Anna's three 3-pointers in first half opened things in the middle down low," Schroeder said. "Happy for her to have such a big game. We're always kind of banking on Grace getting her 25 points. When the other girls are able to complement that it’s great."
Luther Prep, which led by as many as 22 points in the second half, has won four of its last five, snapping Lake Country Lutheran's five-game win streak. Senior guard Grace Kieselhorst totaled nine points and hit two 3-pointers.
Julia Hirt led the Lightning (12-6) with 25 points, hitting 13-for-15 at the free throw line.
The Phoenix had a 34-25 edge on the glass and held Lake Country to 27.7 percent shooting (15 of 54).
Luther Prep hosts DeForest on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 70,
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 58
Lake Country Lutheran 25 44 — 58
Luther Prep 38 32 — 70
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Mueller 1 3-4 5; S. Bachmann 3 0-0 7; H. Bachmann 1 1-2 4; Wangerin 1 4-7 6; Brophy 2 0-0 6; Reimer 2 0-0 5; Hirt 5 13-15 25. Totals 15 21-28 58.
LUTHER PREP — A. Kieselhorst 6 0-0 15; Paulsen 3 3-4 10; Fitzsimmons 2 0-0 4; Schoeneck 0 1-2 1; G. Kieselhorst 3 1-6 9; Schmidt 8 10-14 26; Sulzle 1 0-0 3; Zellmer 0 2-4 2. Totals 23 17-30 70.
3-point goals: LCL 7 (Hirt 2, Brophy 2, S. Bachmann 1, H. Bachmann 1, Reimer 1); LP 7 (A. Kieselhorst 3, G. Kieselhorst 2, Paulen 1, Sulzle 1). Total fouls: LCL 20; LP 20. Fouled out: S. Bachmann, Mueller.
