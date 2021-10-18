MADISON — Freshmen Jacob and Calvin Hurtgen both earned second team all-conference honors with top ten finishes as Watertown’s boys cross country team finished fourth at the Badger Conference East meet on Saturday.
Jacob Hurtgen toured the Lake Farm County Park course in a personal best time of 16 minutes, 55 seconds to place ninth. Calvin Hurtgen also broke 17 for the first time with a tenth place finish in 16:59. The course was described a long, drawn out ribbon course which reversed back on itself, with a wide open start and finish.
"They ran awesome today,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said of the twin brothers. "They ran tight as they always do today.”
Since the season opening meet at the Grenn Herold Invitational, Jacob Hurtgen has been steadily shaving off time in huge chunks. He opened the season with a 19:30 time and taken off 2 minutes, 35 seconds. Calvin Hurtgen ran a 19:45 in the opener, but was forced to quarantine after a potential exposure and missed the Muskego meet despite testing negative for COVID-19. It hasn’t affected his ability to stay right on his brother’s heels.
“Calvin has only had one race since Menomonee Falls,” Wackett said. “He came for Shorewood and ran well. He almost skipped the 18s, and he only had the one time where he jumped in with the 17s."
Freshman Drew Kaufmann placed 24th in 17:59 for Watertown’s third score.
"We had the top three freshmen in the meet again, and that was the top three guys on our team,” Wackett said. “Top 25 is a pretty accomplishment."
Senior Clarence Zabel (26th, 18:08) and junior Ben Gifford (38th, 18:42) also scored for the Goslings.
“Clarence ran another PR,” Wackett said. “He was two spots back of Drew. They have been pushing each other really well. Seven of our eight guys ran a PR in the varsity race. We ran well. For us to get fourth place and knock off Waunakee, that was a nice accomplishment. We had to run PR level to do it and they did. DeForest and Stoughton have been ranked. Monona Grove has a solid team, too. Our 107 is pretty good."
Watertown’s girls finished eighth.
Junior Mikaylah Fessler led the Goslings, placing 33rd in 21:45. Sophomore Alaena Tobin (39th, 21:58), freshman Abigayle Congleton (51st, 23:30), senior Meghan Hurtgen (53rd, 23:55) and sophomore Sofia Olson (57th, 24:47) also scored for Watertown.
"Alaena struggled a little bit today,” Wackett said. “She got out well enough, but after the second mile, she had a little trouble on the uphill with a little pain in her back. She faded a bit today. That's not a bad race for her. She got through it best she could
"Mikalyah was our 1 today. She ran a season best by 30 seconds. That was her best race of the season. She had a really strong second half. I really liked her race today. Our 3 girl Abby went out last week with sprained ankle. She is a freshman who is coming on strong.”
Watertown competes at the Slinger Invitational next Saturday. The boys race starts at 11 a.m., followed by the girls race.
Team scores — boys: DeForest 31, Stoughton 67, Monona Grove 73, Watertown 107, Waunakee 130, Fort Atkinson 165, Milton 194, Beaver Dam 241
Team scores — girls: DeForest 54, Monona Grove 71, Waunakee 81, Fort Atkinson 111, Beaver Dam 112, Stoughton 119, Milton 157, Watertown 233
