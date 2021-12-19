LAKE MILLS -- Trevor Syse scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as Belleville knocked off the host Lake Mills boys basketball team 65-51 on Saturday in a nonconference game.

The Wildcats (5-3) held a 36-24 edge in the second half and Carson Syse added 11 points.

For Lake Mills (2-3), junior guard Liam Carrigan totaled 17 points and freshman guard AJ Bender chipped in 14 points.

The L-Cats host Beloit Turner tonight at 7:15 p.m. in a nonconference game.

BELLEVILLE 65, LAKE MILLS 51

Belleville 29 36 -- 65

Lake Mills 27 24 -- 51

Bellville (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Boyum 0 4-5 4, Ace 3 0-0 6, C. Syse 4 3-7 11, Conner 5 0-2 10, Molden 2 2-2 8, T. Syse 11 2-3 24, Erickson 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 11-19 65.

Lake Mills -- Rguig 2 2-2 7, Stenbroten 2 1-2 5, Bender 5 3-5 14, Foster 2 0-0 6, Hagedorn 1 0-0 2, Carrigan 6 2-3 17. Totals 18 8-12 51.

Three-point goals -- B (Molden 2) 2; LM (Carrigan 3, Foster 2, Bender 1, Rguig 1) 7.

Total fouls -- B 16, LM 17.

Recommended for you

Load comments