LAKE MILLS — Big shots were hit by both sides. Big free throws got made and missed at crucial junctures, too, often times in excruciating fashion.
In the end, 44 minutes of basketball proved to be just enough to decide a victor.
Freshman forward Ava Stein scored the go-ahead free throw with 37 seconds remaining and sophomore guard Jenna Shadoski notched a career-high 20 points as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team defeated visiting Luther Prep 63-60 in double overtime on Thursday.
“We've had so many close games this year,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We are used to the pressure at this point in the season.
“In our pregame devotion we talked about believing. They never gave up hope. They fought like they have all year long. I told them that I was very proud of their effort.”
What an effort indeed.
Senior guard Kylee Gnabasik, who finished with a career-best 16 points, hit a nifty reverse layin to square things at 50 with 11 seconds remaining in regulation. Luther Prep senior forward Lauren Paulsen’s 3-pointer at the buzzer came up shy, forcing overtime.
Junior forward Grace Schmidt, who scored a game-high 32 points, connected on a 3-point play to give the Phoenix a 53-50 lead with 2 minutes, 35 seconds remaining.
Gnabasik answered 10 seconds later with a 3-pointer from the wing.
“We got some timely 3s from Maya Heckmann and Kylee Gnabasik to keep the game close near the end regulation,” Asmus said. “I was impressed with Kylee’s leadership tonight. She has so much varsity experience.”
LPS sophomore forward Molly Fitzsimmons scored on a post-to-post look from Schmidt that made it 55-53. After Lakeside (7-8) missed a pair at the line and couldn’t convert an offensive rebound chance, senior guard Grace Kieselhorst was fouled after being trapped in the corner, hitting both at the line to make it 57-53 with less than a minute left.
Then, Shadoski was fouled on a putback effort and hit both with 43 seconds left. Lakeside forced a steal in the backcourt and one pass led to a floater in the lane by senior guard Mia Murray that tied it at 57 with 29 seconds to go.
After both sides missed 3-pointers, Schmidt was fouled up top with 8.5 seconds left and headed to the line for the double bonus but missed both. Kieselhorst chased the down the rebound and was fouled. She too couldn’t convert and a shot by Murray was off the mark at the buzzer.
In the second extra session, Shadoski rebounded a missed free throw and finished at the rim. Schmidt followed moments later with a bucket inside that made it 60 apiece.
Neither side scored on its next three possessions before Warrior senior guard Maya Heckmann drove to the hoop and dished to Stein, who was fouled and went 1 of 2 for the go-ahead points. Schmidt missed a contested look inside and Shadoski rebounded, sprinting coast-to-coast before being fouled on a layup. Shadoski went 1-for-2, giving the Warriors a 62-60 lead with 12.5 seconds to play.
Murray then took a pivotal charge near halfcourt and Gnabasik was fouled on the ensuing inbounds, hitting a free throw for the final margin. Schmidt was fouled on a 3 as time expired but missed the first attempt.
“I thought our press was effective tonight when we needed it most,” Asmus said. “We picked up a steal and a foul to get the score tied at the end of regulation and Murray put great pressure on her girl to pick up a player control foul.”
“Despite losing the lead, my girls never lost focus and stayed positive. We felt we needed a few breaks to make a strong finish. We got some timely free throws from Gnabasik, Shadoski and Stein down the stretch to get a lead and keep it.”
Luther Prep (5-4) went 1-for-6 at the free throw line in the final two minutes of regulation and 4-for-13 at the stripe during the overtimes.
“We had some missed passes, free throws and bunnies,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “We had every opportunity to win the game. It was a good hard-fought game on both sides by both teams.”
Schmidt, the state's second-leading scorer and fourth-leading rebounder, shot 10-for-17 from the field, adding 18 rebounds and five assists.
“They did a good job rotating a double team on her and collapsing down on her,” Schmidt said. “They made her work for every bucket she got tonight.”
Luther Prep, which trailed by double-figures in the first half, took the lead 49-47 on a 3-pointer by Paulsen with 3:00 left in regulation.
“(Lauren’s) come through with big shots and that was switch in momentum which picked our spirits up,” Schroeder said. “I was happy the way we battled. The fact we were able to claw our way back in the game.”
“I give Coach Schroeder and his team a lot of credit for the way that they closed the gap,” Asmus added. “Schmidt is a tough player to guard in the post. They got some inside-out looks and knocked down four 3s in the second to make things real interesting.”
Gnabasik, who played a team-high 39 minutes, had 14 points after halftime and three steals. Heckmann chipped in 11 points and Shadoski grabbed 10 boards for Lakeside, which won the first meeting 50-47 on Dec. 11.
Kieselhorst finished with six points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Junior forward Taylor Zellmer had nine points and Paulsen scored six for the Phoenix, who had their three-game win streak snapped.
“Thought the girls offensively did a good job attacking the basket,” Schroeder said. “We had the chance to shoot 40 free throws. Our outside shooting for 3-pointers hasn’t been what we would like it to be.
“We were trying to draw a foul on a drive for a layup or look for dump down from one of our posts. Worked hard at the gameplan. We just couldn’t knock down some shots. Sometimes it goes that way.”
Luther Prep hosts Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Lakeside hosts Shullsburg/Benton on Saturday at 4 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63,
LUTHER PREP 60 (2OT)
Luther Prep 17 33 7 3 — 60
Lakeside Lutheran 26 24 7 6 — 63
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — A. Kieselhorst 1 0-2 3; Paulsen 2 1-4 6; Fitzsimmons 1 0-5 2; G. Kieselhorst 1 3-6 6; Schmidt 10 12-23 32; Sulzle 1 0-0 2; Zellmer 4 0-0 9. Totals 20 16-40 60.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Heckmann 3 2-2 11; Schuetz 0 1-2 1; Gnabasik 5 3-6 16; Shadoski 7 4-8 20; Raymond 2 0-0 4; Stein 0 2-4 2; Liddicoat 1 0-0 3; Riesen 0 0-2 0, Murray 3 0-1 6. Totals 21 9-19 63.
3-point goals: LP 4 (A. Kieselhorst 1, Paulsen 1, G. Kieselhorst 1, Zellmer 1); LL 9 (Heckmann 3, Gnabasik 3, Shadoski 2, Liddicoat 1). Total fouls: LP 20; LL 31. Fouled out: LL; Schuetz, Slonaker, Liddicoat, Neuberger. LP; Paulsen, Zellmer.
