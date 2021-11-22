Lake Mills senior setter/right side hitter Sydney Lewellin was a second-team selection in Division 2 in recently held Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association all-state voting.

Lewellin totaled 765 assists, averaging 7.7 assists a set, while contributing 283 digs, 48 total blocks, 49 aces and 100 kills.

Honorable mention selections in D2 included Lake Mills senior outside hitter Katie Borchert, Lakeside Lutheran senior middle Ella DeNoyer and senior outside hitter/right side hitter Lily Schuetz.

Borchert finished the year with 387 kills, an average of 3.7 per set, while chipping in 285 digs, 39 total blocks and 43 aces.

DeNoyer amassed 281 kills, averaging 2.7 per set, 118 total blocks, 54 aces and 89 digs.

Schuetz produced 343 kills, good for 3.3 per set, along with 55 aces, 30 total blocks and 229 digs.

In Division 4, Hustisford senior Kelsey Ewert was an honorable mention recipient. Ewert had 384 kills and 31 blocks on the season.

Recommended for you

Load comments