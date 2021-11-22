Five area players earn WVCA honors Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 22, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lake Mills senior setter/right side hitter Sydney Lewellin was a second-team selection in Division 2 in recently held Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association all-state voting.Lewellin totaled 765 assists, averaging 7.7 assists a set, while contributing 283 digs, 48 total blocks, 49 aces and 100 kills.Honorable mention selections in D2 included Lake Mills senior outside hitter Katie Borchert, Lakeside Lutheran senior middle Ella DeNoyer and senior outside hitter/right side hitter Lily Schuetz.Borchert finished the year with 387 kills, an average of 3.7 per set, while chipping in 285 digs, 39 total blocks and 43 aces.DeNoyer amassed 281 kills, averaging 2.7 per set, 118 total blocks, 54 aces and 89 digs.Schuetz produced 343 kills, good for 3.3 per set, along with 55 aces, 30 total blocks and 229 digs.In Division 4, Hustisford senior Kelsey Ewert was an honorable mention recipient. Ewert had 384 kills and 31 blocks on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Texting driver kills another motorist Watertown man found guilty of gas station robbery Watertown teen found guilty of possessing child porn Juneau man face charges for endangering his girlfriend’s safety IRS finalizes new tables for RMDs Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
