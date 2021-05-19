LODI — Luther Prep and Lake Mills competed in a Capitol Conference meet on Tuesday.
The Phoenix boys won eight events.
Jonathan Holtz won the 100 meter dash in 11.52. Elijah Hutchinson won the 3,200 in 10:58. Matthew Hillmer won the 300 hurdles (45.57). The 800 relay team of Hillmer, Thomas Koelpin, Holtz and Atticus Lawrenz won in 1:34.63. The 3,200 relay team of Lucas Holtz, Elliott Heiderich, Mason Busse and Ezekiel Finkbeiner won in 8:55.25. Jon Wiedenhoeft won the shot put (43 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and discus (119-6). Kevin Kamps won the high jump (5-6).
Lake Mills won four events in boys competition.
Kyle Popowski won the 110 hurdles. (17.30). Dylan Johnson won the long jump (19-2 1/2). Carson Lund won the triple jump (39-8). The 400 relay team of Ben Buchholtz, Rex Cassady, Matthew Stenbroten and J.P. Rguig won the 400 relay in 47.18.
Luther Prep’s girls won five events.
Jemma Habben won the 3,200 in 13 minutes. Annemarie Backus won the 300 hurdles (52.79). Hannah Gabb won the high jump (4-6). The 400 relay team of Ciara Lamb, Corianna Lamb, Rene Taylor and Kiersten Dellar won in 54.32. The 3,200 relay team of Ellie Backus, Habben, Katelyn Mensching and Aubrey Bode won in 11:04.05.
Kayla Will led the Lake Mills girls with wins in the shot put (38-1 1/2) and discus (99-11). Lauren Winslow added a victory in the 400 meter dash in 1:03.28.
