Luther Prep rallied from a set down to beat Poynette 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday at LPS.
Ella Tomhave recorded 13 kills and added 22 digs for the Phoenix while Emma Bortulin and Sam Fisch each added 10 kills. Andrea Bortulin put up 22 assists while Molly Fitzsimmons added 14. Anna Kieselhorst had 32 digs and served three aces. Fisch led in blocks with 4.5.
"This was an intense game tonight,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. "Poynette is a very scrappy team and had some great plays tonight. There were so many long volleys and they made us work for every point. It was so awesome to see Sam, Ella, and Emma lead us offensively tonight. They were smart and aggressive which is what we need to do to be successful. Sam had an amazing night blocking and Andrea and Molly found the hitters well all night. After our disappointing loss to Columbus last week we knew we wanted to turn things around and tonight the girls showed what they can do.”
Luther Prep (7-4, 1-1 in conference) travels to Lodi on Thursday.
JV falls, freshmen win: Luther Prep’s JV lost to Poynette 25-14, 16-25, 22-25. The Phoenix freshmen beat Poynette 25-5, 25-6, 26-24.
