LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a convincing 78-44 home win over Marshall in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz led the Warriors (2-1) with 15 points, senior forward Claire Liddicoat added 11 points and junior guard Marin Riesen scored all 10 of her points in the first period, which saw Lakeside pull ahead 43-17. Junior guard Jenna Shadoski chipped in nine points.
"Our defensive effort was much improved," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said." Girls played with a lot of passion on the defensive side and a lot of heart. That was a point of emphasis after the KML loss last Friday was to improve help defense and on-ball defense.
"We also wanted to make sure we got out on the fastbreak. When we got defensive rebounds, girls were looking for Jenna, Marin and Ava (Heckmann) to get it up the sideline. We wanted to put pressure on their defense by increasing the tempo. Our girls were patient enough in the halfcourt to find the open girl on the outside and were able to hit 10 3-pointers. Claire Liddicoat was 3-for-3 from the three-point line."
Sophomore Mollie Fritter led the Cardinals (0-2) with 12 points.
Lakeside got contributions from up and down its lineup as 10 players scored and the team ran effective offense against an in-your-face Marshall defense.
"Marshall's defense was strong and created a lot of pressure," Asmus said. "We saw it against KML and it was welcomed. We wanted to see pressure defense and be less deliberate on offense and attack the basket more.
"Our bench players did a nice job. Katie De Galley played nice defense for us. Reyna Rupnow got us six points. Grace Cody came off the bench with six. We had 10 players score which we were very happy about."
The Warriors host Wisconsin Lutheran on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 78,
MARSHALL 44
Marshall 17 27 -- 44
Lakeside 43 35 -- 78
Marshall (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Held 3 2-2 9, Jesberger 2 0-2 4, Rateike 2 2-4 6, Weisensel 2 0-0 5, Fritter 4 2-4 12, Nemec 1 2-3 5, Ward 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 8-15 44.
Lakeside -- Schuetz 5 5-8 15, Cody 2 1-2 6, Shadoski 2 3-5 9, Heckmann 1 2-2 5, Rupnow 2 2-4 6, Paske 2 0-1 5, Liddicoat 3 2-2 11, Riesen 4 0-1 10, De Galley 3 1-2 7, Stein 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 16-29 78.
Three-point goals -- M (Fritter 2, Held 1, Weisensel 1, Nemec 1, Ward 1) 6; LL (Liddicoat 3, Riesen 2, Shadoski 2, Paske 1, Heckmann 1, Cody 1) 10.
Total fouls -- LL 16, M 20.
Fouled out -- M Ward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.