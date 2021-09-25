JOHNSON CREEK — Senior quarterback Nate Kok and senior running back Traiton Lininger each ran for a score as Randolph spoiled Johnson Creek’s homecoming with a 15-0 Trailways Conference victory on Friday.
Johnson Creek (4-2, 2-2 in conference) took its opening drive inside Randolph’s 10-yard line, but sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow was intercepted.
Following the turnover, Randolph (4-2, 3-1) drove the length of the field and capitalized on Kok’s 1-yard touchdown run. Kok then threw a two-point conversion pass to Sam Grieger to put the Rockets up 8-0 with 7 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first quarter.
Lininger gave the Rockets some insurance with a 49-yard TD run with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Randolph’s defense did the rest, stuffing the run and picking off Bredlow three times. The Rockets held the Bluejays to just 11 yards rushing and 144 of total offense. Johnson Creek’s defense also recorded three interceptions in the loss.
"They are a good football team,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We knew that coming in. Defensively, we played extremely well. We had them turn the ball over three times. Offensively, we beat ourselves. We just couldn’t sustain drives. We turned ball over, which we haven’t done a whole lot. They made a couple more plays than we did. We just didn’t make any plays tonight.”
Lininger finished with 15 carries for 113 yards for Randolph. Bredlow completed 6-of-15 passes for 133 yards and snior receiver Austin Anton-Pernat had three catches for 95 yards for Johnson Creek.
"We lost the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and we didn’t make plays,” Wagner said. “The exact same thing happened last week. Cambria-Friesland had a clean game and we did not. The kids played hard. Our younger kids need to learn how to make those plays.”
Johnson Creek hosts unbeaten conference leader Lourdes Academy next Friday.
RANDOLPH 15, JOHNSON CREEK 0
Randolph 8 0 7 0 — 15
Johnson Creek 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
R — Kok 1 run (Greiger pass from Kok)
Third Quarter
R — Lininger 49 run (Alva kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: R , JC. Total offense: R 243, JC 144. Rushing: R, 46-191, JC 21-11. Passing: R 52, JC 133. Fumbles-Lost: R, JC. Penalties R, JC
