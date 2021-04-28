CAMBRIDGE -- The Lakeside Lutheran boys golf team placed third at Monday's Capitol Conference mini meet at Lake Ripley Country Club with a score of 185.
Lodi won its second league meet in as many attempts with a score of 163 while Cambridge (175) placed second behind Nick Buckman's medalist-winning round of three-over-par 38.
Will Meland led the Warriors with a round of 44, finishing ninth individually. Brandon Kreutz (46), Bear Deavers (47) and Cooper Jensen (48) rounded out the team's total.
"Senior Will Meland had a hot putter to lead the Warriors," Lakeside Lutheran boys golf coach Andrew Willems said. "Sophomore Brandon Kreutz continues his long driving to post good scores. Junior Bear Deavers consistently avoids trouble and big hole scores. Freshman Cooper Jensen is starting to feel more comfortable in matches. Will Popp, who also shot 48, was steady and consistent all day."
Luther Prep (188) was fourth while Lake Mills (207) was sixth.
Andrew Wilke led the Phoenix after carding a 42, tying for seventh. Ryan Boggs (47), Sam DeBruin (49) and Luke Fix (50) also scored while Noah Bickelhaupt's 53 was dropped.
"Another solid day of golf for us," Luther Prep boys golf coach Alison Lindemann said. "Despite the windy conditions, everyone shot the same or better than our first meet, so that's something to be super proud of.
"We also shaved 12 strokes off our team total, with even more room for improvement. Hopefully we take that momentum going into our next meet on Thursday."
Senior Joey Toepfer finished in a four-way tie for third with a 41 to pace the L-Cats. Senior Henry Ruedebusch (47), and juniors Lucas Kleinfeldt (57) and Matthew Nelson (62) also contributed to the team's score.
Team scores: Lodi 163, Cambridge 175, Lakeside Lutheran 185, Luther Prep 188, Monticello/Belleville 202, Lake Mills 207, Columbus 210, Wisconsin Heights 212, New Glarus incomplete.
