Watertown’s boys tennis team lost to Hartford 4-3 on Monday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
"This was a very competitive match against a great team,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
"Every match was a battle, which is exactly what we needed as we get ready for the postseason. Our depth really showed in this match, which has been a strength of this team all season. Top to bottom these guys love to compete and know what it takes to be successful.”
At No. 3 singles, Trevor Bird won in straight sets.
"Trevor bounced back in a big way in this match,” Dobbins said. "He dictated play with his groundstrokes and really looked confident. He is set up for success down the stretch.”
At No. 2 doubles, Sean Kelliher and Zander Koellen won on a super tiebreaker.
"Sean and Zander played an excellent match and showed a lot of toughness in coming back,” Dobbins said. "We added Zander to the lineup recently and he has done an incredible job. His groundstrokes are a big weapon for him, and I have been really impressed by his net play. Sean has been a leader on the court for us all season, and his focus and enthusiasm are a big part of our success. His forehand sets up a lot of points for them and he is never afraid to attack the net.”
At No. 3 doubles, Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks won a second set tiebreaker and a super tiebreaker.
"Gavin and Jameson have been in a lot of close matches recently and have shown some great mental toughness,” Dobbins said. "They stay calm in the big moments. This was another big win for them and I'm excited to see what they can do in the postseason."
Watertown travels to Fort Atkinson for the Badger Conference tournament on Friday.
