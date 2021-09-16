The Lake Mills-Lakeside Lutheran rivalry provided two memorable games last season.
First, there was the Warriors’ 24-21 double overtime road victory during the regular season followed by the L-Cats returning the favor with a 21-19 road win in the WIAA Division 3 regional championship game in late November.
This year’s version will signal a return to normalcy for the Slider Bowl with Lakeside Lutheran set to host a packed house on Friday at 7 p.m. in week five.
Both sides have had their share of ups and downs this season. Lakeside (2-2, 2-0 Capitol) has won consecutive high-scoring league games while Lake Mills (2-2, 1-1) snapped a two-game slide with a double overtime victory over Luther Prep in week four.
On defense, the L-Cats will be tasked with stopping the veer.
“When they have the football, we have to first and foremost stop the run,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They’ve run the same thing for many years and they are very good at it. They rep it from a young age. They can throw it well this year and possess a little more of a balanced attack. It’s more pass-heavy from what I’ve seen in the past. Levi (Birkholz) is a great athlete and we have to be able to contain him. It all starts with being able to stop the run.”
The Warriors’ defense will face a balanced offense and wants to start by stopping the rushing attack, according to Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer.
Lake Mills will go up against a defense that’s big up front and has as disruptive of lineman as the conference possesses.
“Ben Buxa, in my opinion, is one of the best if not the best lineman in the conference,” Huber said. “He’s a beast on the inside. Have to identify where he’s at and know what he’s doing and where he’s going to be. They have big, physical and strong kids. There’s some new kids in the secondary and linebacker positions. They’re well-coached and will be ready to play come Friday.”
Bauer, who noted that the team expects to see a three-man front offensively with three or four linebackers behind it, wants to see his group continue improving in areas they have control over.
“We’ve got to clean up the number of turnovers and penalties,” Bauer said. “We need to sustain blocks better than we have been doing.”
The L-Cats, who broke a multi-decade long losing streak in games contested at LLHS last season, will look to earn consecutive wins on their crosstown rivals home field.
“We need better execution,” Huber said. “We’ve been using the word execution the last two weeks. Execution and being disciplined in all three phases.”
HONORING FIRST RESPONDERS
Lake Mills EMS, first responders, police, and fire departments will be honored at the game.
“Recently, a Lakeside Lutheran student was seriously injured in a boating accident on Rock Lake,” Lakeside Lutheran Activities Director Todd Jahns said. “Due to the swift response of the Lake Mills EMS and first responders, this student’s life was saved. While a long road to recovery remains, the family, friends and all of Lakeside are so thankful for our EMS, first responders and emergency personnel.”
The men and women who serve take great pride in being on call 24/7 and responding to 911 emergencies. In addition, they staff Lakeside and Lake Mills high school home football games, provide support for community recreational events, including the Lake Mills Triathlon, and other races and give educational talks to local schools.
Lake Mills EMS is a non-profit organization that relies heavily on donor support. At Friday’s game, donation buckets will be available near the ticket booth and at the concession stands for fans to support Lake Mills EMS. All money collected will go directly to the organization.
JEFFERSON
AT EDGEWOOD
Jefferson’s football team will clash with host Edgewood in a Rock Valley game on Saturday at 1 p.m. in week five.
The Eagles (2-1, 1-1 RVC), who fell to Monroe 19-7 last week, will be facing their second state-ranked opponent in as many games as the Crusaders (4-0, 2-0) check in at fourth in Division 4 Coaches Poll.
“Physically, they are not huge,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “They are fast. We’ve been impressed with how they run the edges. Cam Fane is impressive. They find ways to get him the ball in the backfield.”
Edgewood averages 35 points per game and senior quarterback Joe Hartlieb has completed 56 percent of his passes for 571 yards with eight touchdowns, one interception. Fane, a senior transfer who started his prep career in Texas, is the team’s leading rusher (nine carries for 181 yards and three scores) and receiver (14 catches for 318 yards and three TDs).
“We’ll have to protect the edges,” Gee said. “This is a very different team than what we’ve seen the last few weeks. Edgewood is pass-first. We’ll need to be sure we’re sound. It’s going to be two safeties on the back, not in eight in the box. Getting to the quarterback and making sure he has to get rid of the ball before he wants to will be important.”
The Crusaders also have senior Jackson Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin commit, who has 13 catches for 222 yards with three scores.
“We’ll need to get lined up right and identify where those two playmakers are,” Gee said. “Our film study will be important to learn what they do based on formations and tendencies to help our guys play faster.”
Edgewood has faced four teams so far that mirror in many ways what they like to do. Jefferson’s double wing offense will be a new look.
“They haven’t seen a team like us that’s going to be tight,” Gee said. “It’s been a very long time since we’ve played them. Looks like they run a 3-5. Going to be different for both of us. Like always, it’s a bit of a guessing game to see what they are going to scheme up for us.
“We have blocking rules on whether it’s an odd or even front and based on how many linebackers are on the field. We need to be sound and execute.”
The Eagles hope to have their entire roster in uniform for the first time this year, providing more depth and cutting down on players going both ways for their second straight critical conference matchup.
JOHNSON CREEK
AT CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND
The Bluejays take a 3-0 record and a 2-0 mark in the Trailways into a showdown with Cambria-Friesland (2-2, 1-1). Both teams won handily over St. John’s by similar scores.
“It should be a really good one,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Two things with them, they are always well coached and they are very disciplined, regardless of numbers or size. This is one of the smaller Cambria teams we have faced, but they still execute like the old teams. They don’t make mistakes, which is a sign of good coaching. Jim Bylsma’s record and history speak for themselves.”
The Hilltoppers are coming off a 26-22 loss to Lourdes Academy. Quarterback Drake Burmania and running backs Owen Jones and Trevor Krueger are the featured skill players.
“With them, it’s Wing-T right, Wing-T left and trap up the middle,” Wagner said. “They run a 33 stack defense. I’m curious to see wha they will do when we go spread, if they extend their linebackers or not.”
The Bluejays shook off the rust of a bye week with a 55-13 win over St. John’s on Saturday.
“Offensively, I thought the first part of the game we were a little sloppy,” Wagner said. “We hadn’t taken a live snap in over two weeks. Our timing was a little bit off. We were jumping offsides, which is uncharacteristic of us.
“Once we got rolling and figured some things out, we were fine. Our athletes took over, we were fine. We are as skilled athletically as we have been in quite a while. We have two great receivers, Dylan Bredlow continues to get better at quarterback and we have the two Hartz boys in the backfield. The most impressive thing is I have been really pleased with our offensive and defensive line play. That was the big question going into the year. Obviously, we’ll find out Friday night. Cambra-Friesland is better than any team we’ve played to this point.”
WATERLOO AT MARSHALL
Waterloo brings a 3-1 mark including a 1-1 ESC record into the annual rivalry matchup with Marshall (4-0, 2-0).
The Cardinals have outscored opponents 120-41. Quarterback Craig Ward (767 yards, 12 passing touchdowns) and receivers Canon Siedschlag (276) and Cole Denniston (231) have led the attack, with complementary efforts from running backs Bryce Frank (257) and Matthew Motl (236), who have five touchdowns combined.
Waterloo has posted similar numbers, having outscored opponents 107-42. The Pirates have the opposite focus offensively with 857 rushing yards and 469 passing yards. Senior running back Eugene Wolff. Just as Ward leads the league in passing yardage by a wide margin, Wolff is the clear conference leader in rushing with 758 yards.
Sophomore receiver Trevor Firari shares the league lead in receiving yardage with Siedschlag with 276 apiece. Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush gashed Cambridge with four TD passes in a 33-14 win last week.
DODGELAND
AT CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge looks for a bounce-back performance at home against Dodgeland’s football team in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Blue Jays (2-2, 1-1 ESC) got behind early during last week’s 33-14 loss versus Waterloo. Cambridge, which has only attempted 35 passes this season, goes as senior running back Trey Colts does. Colts, who is also a threat to score on returns, leads the team in rushing (51 carries for 487 yards with six touchdowns) and receiving (five catches for 70 yards).
The Trojans (0-4, 0-2) fell 50-27 to Markesan last week. Dodgeland has a rush-heavy attack led by senior fullback Caden Brugger, who has 73 attempts for 429 yards and five scores. Brugger also leads the team in receiving (six catches for 67 yards).
