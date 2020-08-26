Kuehl plans to play at NMU

HUSTISFORD — Senior Dylan Kuehl from Hustisford High School tweeted his college commitment to Northern Michigan University to play men’s basketball on Saturday evening.

Kuehl scored 24 points a game along with six rebounds and four assists as a junior for the Falcons, who posted a 22-4 record last season.

Northern Michigan is a Division II institution located in Marquette, Mich. that plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Kuehl was a first-team all-conference selection in the Trailways East and was named to the D5 WBCA all-state squad last year.

