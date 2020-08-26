HUSTISFORD — Senior Dylan Kuehl from Hustisford High School tweeted his college commitment to Northern Michigan University to play men’s basketball on Saturday evening.
Kuehl scored 24 points a game along with six rebounds and four assists as a junior for the Falcons, who posted a 22-4 record last season.
Northern Michigan is a Division II institution located in Marquette, Mich. that plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Kuehl was a first-team all-conference selection in the Trailways East and was named to the D5 WBCA all-state squad last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.