Watertown’s girls tennis team lost to Monona Grove 6-1 on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
“Monona Grove is a great team,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “I knew we would be challenged. But I’m really proud of how the girls responded. We battled in every match and made them work. This match shows we can play with the best in the conference and one of the better teams in the area.
“All ten girls have shown so much improvement, and we need to take the positives from this match. I also want to thank our parents and fans for creating such a great environment for high school tennis. We have great support and energy at our matches, and it makes a difference. It’s very cool to see.”
Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke pulled off Watertown’s lone victory at No. 3 doubles in straight sets.
“Lily and Sophie dominated from the first point,” Dobbins said. “When they are focused on staying consistent and being aggressive, they are tough to beat. That was a big win for them.”
At No. 3 singles, Lily Oiler rallied to force a third set and lost a close tiebreaker.
“Lily played the match of the night, and came up just short against a very good player,” Dobbins said. “She was using her forehand as a real weapon and her quickness to stay in points.
“I can’t say enough about how much she has improved this season and the way she handles herself on the court. She can be proud of this match and learn a lot from it.”
MONONA GROVE 6
WATERTOWN 1
Singles
No. 1 — Eliza Martin (MG) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-3, 6-4
No 2 — Mary Clark (MG) def. Addison Kuenzi (W) 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 — Ava Lee (MG) def. Lily Oiler (W) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(9)
No. 4 — Riley Perkins (MG) def. Rylee Bilgrien (W) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 — Light/Walsh (MG) def. Jacey Smith/Taylor Wruck (W) 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 — Hanson/Clevidence (MG) def. Madison Peters/Riley Quinn (W) 6-1, 6-4
No. 3 — Lily Gifford/Sophie Mattke (W) def. Ploud/Bussan (MG) 6-1, 6-1
