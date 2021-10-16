Watertown found a lot of ways to lose games in 2021. This was a new one.
The Goslings had given up 25 or more points in seven out of eight games heading into the regular season finale against Oregon on Friday at Landsverk Field. During that same stretch, Watertown had scored 27 or more points in five of those games.
So it was a little surprising to see Watertown’s offense sputter while its defense was stout in a season-ending 10-0 loss to the Panthers.
For the second straight week, Watertown (3-6, 2-5 Badger-Large) moved the ball well but had little to show for it after losing the turnover battle badly. Oregon (3-6, 2-5) came up with five interceptions and recovered one fumble to finish plus-six on takeaways.
Watertown’s defense allowed just one big play, a 90-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Drew Kessenich with 8 minutes, 52 seconds left in the second quarter. Joe Roemer tacked on the extra point, and provided the only other score with a 22-yard field goal with 8:42 left in regulation. That kick came after Oregon sophomore linebacker Josh Bell returned an interception to Watertown’s 6-yard line.
But the offense never reached the red zone. The Goslings stalled on downs on their opening drive at Oregon’s 26, then began turning the ball over repeatedly before mounting another long drive that stalled on downs at Oregon’s 25 with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
This was Watertown's first shutout loss since a 63-0 defeat to Division 2 state champion Waunakee on Aug. 25, 2017. Prior to that, the Goslings hadn’t been shut out since a 38-0 loss to West Bend East in 2011, the first year Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath took a team to the playoffs. That playoff qualifying streak ended here after 10 seasons highlighted by prolific offensive production.
Watertown sophomore quarterback Reece Kamrath completed 17-of-28 passes for 130 yards with five interceptions. Senior running back Taylor Walter finished a stellar season with 26 carries for 97 yards. His 1,197 yards were the most by a Watertown running back since 1996, when Lee Swiggum ran for approximately 1,800 yards for a team that finished the regular season as unbeaten conference champions.
Kessenich led Oregon in rushing with nine carries for 122 yards, most of which came on the fake jet sweep where he took the ball around the right side, broke a tackle during a tremendous open field run and scored the only touchdown of the game.
"I thought Oregon played as well as they could have tonight,” coach Kamrath said.
"They were able to execute some outside stuff, they were able to get a few passes early. Their waggle keep for a long touchdown, they were able to take advantage of how we were lining up defensively. We just had two guys out of place and missed a tackle and their quarterback did a great job of extending it and running it.
"Their offense beating our defense wasn’t the key tonight. It was our offense not being able to finish drives. We were able to move the ball up and down the field all night. Then we got ourselves into a tough down and distance.
"We ran the ball effectively sometimes, and then sometimes we stalled. At times, we threw the ball really well. At times, they made some really good plays. We lost some one on one battles. I made some bad calls, Reece didn’t see a couple guys floating.
"When we were competing for balls on the outside, their guys made plays. At the end of the day, that’s what happens sometimes, especially when you throw the ball as much as we did. The wet field was a huge factor, because we couldn’t get a lot of footing on our stuff, so we were having to throw the ball more than we wanted to.”
Tanner Peirick led Watertown’s defense with 12 total tackles. Sean Kelliher added seven tackles and Brady Martin added six.
Coach Kamrath and the underclassmen clapped off 22 seniors afterwards. Season-ending injuries to two-way senior standouts Caleb Huff and Oliver Meyers threw a definite monkey wrench into the season for a team that expected to win six games and make the annual trek to the playoffs. The remaining mix of seniors and underclassmen played hard the rest of the way and kept their postseason hopes alive right up until the final game.
"I told our kids I am proud of them,” coach Kamrath said. "Obviously, I love them and I am proud of what our seniors were able to do for four years. We had a lot of young guys step up. We know we’ve got a long way to go to continue to try to be successful. It was the end of a run with making the playoffs. It was a great run. I am proud of that. I am proud of our guys. I know we’ve got a bright future to look forward to as well."
OREGON 10, WATERTOWN 0
Oregon 0 7 0 3 — 10
Watertown 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
O — Kessenich 90 run (Roemer kick)
Fourth Quarter
O — Roemer 22 FG
Team statistics — First Downs: O 10, W 15. By rush: O 7, W 4. By pass: O 3, W 11. Total offense: O 284, W 234. Rushing: O 37-203, W 27-104. Passing: O 81, W 130. Fumbles lost: O 1-0, W 1-1. Penalties O 6-73, W 1-5
Individuals — Rushing: O, Kessenich 9-122, Szudy 16-58; W, Walter 26-97. Passing (comp.-att.-int.): O, Gates 3-4-0, Kessenich 4-7-0. W, Kamrath 17-28-5. Receiving: O, Szudy 4-57. W, Fendt 6-65, Rhodes 4-40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.