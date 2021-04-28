JEFFERSON — The Eagles scored 10 runs in the first three innings as the Jefferson baseball team cruised to a 11-1 Rock Valley Conference win over McFarland Tuesday at Fischer Field.
Haygen Miller — who scored Jefferson’s first run of the season — finished the game with three hits, two runs and a pair of RBIs. Eli Hoffman ended with three hits and two RBIs, while Aiden Devine collected a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs in the win.
Tyler Butina, Aaron Heine and Devine all hit triples in the Eagle victory.
Isiah Hoffman picked up the win on the mound, pitching three innings — striking out two while allowing just two hits. Tyler Danielson pitched the final two innings, surrendering no earned runs.
Jefferson racked up 14 hits in the victory.
JEFFERSON 11, McFARLAND 1
McFarland 0 0 0 0 1 x — 1 3 0
Jefferson 3 3 4 0 1 x — 11 14 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — MF: Amrhein (L) 2-7-4-1-1; J: I. Hoffman (W) 3-2-0-3-2.
Leading hitters — MF: Wood 2B; J: Miller 3x3, Butina 3B, I. Hoffman 2x4, E. Hoffman 3x4, Heine 3B, Devine 2x2 (3B).
