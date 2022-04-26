LAKE MILLS — Aidan Berg struck out five over 4 2/3 innings and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team pushed past visiting Lake Mills 7-2 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, extending its win streak to four games.
The Warriors (7-2, 3-1 Capitol North) plated three runs in the first to back Berg, who allowed two earned on six hits, walking two, to earn the win. Reliever Jakub Junker pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings to finish it off.
“Our pitchers did a nice job of navigating traffic on the basepaths all game,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “Lake Mills threatened to score in just about every inning. Sophomore Aidan Berg and junior Jakub Junker both did a nice job of throwing strikes and getting out of a few jams. I was very pleased with their perseverance in some tough spots.”
After the L-Cats (7-2, 3-1) stranded a pair of runners in the top of the first, Lakeside’s first four hitters reached safely in the bottom of the frame. Nolan Meis singled and scored on a base knock by Brock Schneider to make it 1-0. A ground out from Kole Lostetter and sacrifice fly by Eli Buchta upped the lead.
Lake Mills’ David Bruce tripled home losing pitcher Andy Carpenter in the second. Bruce then scored on a sac fly by Brady Strauss to make it 3-2.
Meis made it 5-2 Warriors with a two-out, two-run double to center in the fourth.
Carpenter allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits, striking out three and walking two, in six innings. Caden Belling had a three-hit game for Lake Mills, which had its six-game win streak snapped.
Meis and Schneider both had two hits, two RBIs for the Warriors.
“We were able to get out of a few jams in the fifth and the sixth,” Ziel said. “Junior Jack DePrey made a tough snag on a hard line drive to end the fifth. Senior centerfielder Tyler Marty ended a rally in the sixth by throwing a runner out at home. That was a big play in the game to end another threat.
“The two insurance runs we tacked on in the fifth and sixth were enormous. That allowed our pitchers and defense a little more breathing room to get the final outs.”
