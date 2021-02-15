Junior guard Ollie Meyers scored 19 points and junior forward Nathan Gapinski added all 13 of his points in the second half to carry Watertown’s boys basketball team to a 55-49 win over Portage in the regular season finale on Saturday afternoon at WHS.
Watertown (7-10) led 27-25 at halftime, and held on to the lead down the stretch as the Goslings picked up their third consecutive win.
The Goslings got to the foul line in the second half and made 9-of-14 attempts.
“We shot it 21 times from 3-point range in the first half,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “We only shot it seven times from 3-point range in the second half. We did a much better job of getting the ball inside."
Cooper Roberts scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the first half for Portage (6-16).
Watertown enters the regional playoffs as the sixth seed and will travel to face third-seeded Waukesha North on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 55, PORTAGE 49
Portage 25 24 — 49
Watertown 27 28 — 55
Portage (fg ft-fta pts) — Brouette 3 0-0 7, Schuette 1 0-0 2, Hammer 2 1-1 6, Reichoff 1 0-0 2, Heusler 3 2-3 8, Michael 0 0-2 0, Roberts 10 2-4 24 Totals 20 5-10 49
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 1 3-4 5, Meyers 7 1-2 10, Lampe 1 2-3 5, Kehl 1 0-0 2, Gapinski 4 3-7 13, Bohmann 2 3-4 9, Roberts 1 0-0 2 Totals 17 12-20 55
Three-point goals — P (Brouette 1, Hammer 1, Roberts 2), W (Meyers 4, Lampe 1, Gapinski 2, Bohmann 2)
Total fouls — P 14, W 13
