Watertown’s second tour of its home course saw the top two runners on both teams switch places. Luther Prep’s first race of the season revealed a deep girls squad and a young but promising boys team.
Senior Joshua Krueger won the boys race in 18 minutes, 14 seconds, leading Watertown to a 21 to 38 dual meet victory over Luther Prep on Saturday at WHS. Senior Autumn Meyers won the girls race in 22:07, but Watertown’s girls were edged by Luther Prep 29 to 30.
After finishing third in the boys race against Fort Atkinson last week, Krueger bypassed senior teammate Christopher Kitzhaber and won by over a minute. Kitzhaber took second for the second straight meet in 19:22, while senior Nathan Williams took third in 19:32. Krueger, Kitzhaber and Williams all earned medals in the process. Seniors Holden Thielke (seventh, 20:12) and Jack Heier (eighth, 20:29) completed Watertown’s winning team score.
“Josh Krueger had his moment today,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “He put it down a little before two miles. He seized it. He put it down. It was nice to see Nathan closing in on the other two guys. Nathan is going to be training with Josh and Christopher really soon. It’s just a matter of adjusting his workload. He’ll be OK. He is moving in the right direction.”
“Our 4 and 5 (runners) are getting closer. Holden and Jack dropped a good 30 seconds. Ben Gifford (ninth, 21:07) is closing the gap. I like the depth on our boys team. We have six guys that are within about a minute of each other comprising our four through ten (spots). That’s nice. That’s good depth for our boys.”
Luther Prep’s top three runners finished within 11 seconds of one another. Junior Elijah Hutchinson (fourth, 19:47) outkicked freshman Elliott Heiderich (fifth, 19:48) to the finish line, with freshman Ezekiel Finkbeiner (sixth, 19:58) coming in 10 seconds later. Junior Teagan Koelpin (13th, 22:96) and sophomore John Westendorf (15th, 22:23) rounded out the scoring for the Phoenix.
“Last year, we graduated a bunch of seniors who were quite successful,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joe Gumm said. “We only have one senior on the team. We’ve got a couple of freshmen who have joined, and they are two of our top guys this year. I don’t know if I want to call it rebuilding, but it’s going to be a little different outcome that last year. But that’s OK. We’ll work with them and they’ll grow.”
In the girls race, Meyers improved on her third place finish here a week ago, dropping 26 seconds to earn the victory. Like Krueger, she took control of the race around the two-mile mark. Senior Emma Gilbertsen, last week’s winner, took second in 22:32. Freshman Alaena Tobin (fourth, 23:53) joined Meyers and Gilbertsen as medalists. Sophomore Mikayla Fessler (12th, 25:41) and junior Meghan Hurtgen (13th, 26:47) also scored for the Goslings.
Luther Prep placed its first eight runners in the top 11 to pull out a narrow victory over Watertown.
“Three out of the top four was really nice, but Luther Prep had all that depth in the middle and that made the difference,” Wackett said. “They just have better depth in the middle there. The role reversal (between Autumn and Emma) was certainly OK. Both of them are pretty OK with that. They are doing a good job of leading the team right now.
“The big mover was Alaena Tobin That was her second race and she jumped by another minute on time. She looked aggressive even early on, trying to hang up there a little bit. She doesn’t have the same firepower yet, but she is improving fast.
“Meghan ran the same time as last week. Mikaylah ran about eight seconds faster, but get a third race under Mikayla’s belt, and I’m sure there will be some change. Gretchen Roost (14th, 26:55) fell back to our seventh. Normally, she’s our fourth or fifth. She’s usually very consistent.”
Freshman Jemma Habben led the Phoenix in her varsity debut, placing third in 23:25. Senior Hope Sulzle (fifth, 24:07), freshman Alexis Veenhuis (sixth, 24:16) junior Alana Sulzle (seventh, 24:22) and senior Katelyn Mensching (eighth, 24:24) helped Luther Prep pull out a one-point team victory.
“Across the board, I think we’ve got a good team,” Gumm said. “We’ve got some freshmen that joined the team this year and they are pretty talented. We’ve got a good group of seniors leading the group as well. All around, I think it’s nice balance.”
Luther Prep races next at the Winnebago Lutheran Academy Invitational in Fond du Lac on Tuesday. Watertown continues its homestand with a triangular against DeForest and Milwaukee Pius on Saturday at noon.
“We’ll see who surfaces next week,” Wackett said. “It should be good weather again. Ours is not the fastest course. Kids won’t get a false sense of themselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.