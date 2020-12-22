WATERLOO — Sophia Schneider scored 21 points and Skyler Powers added 16 for Waterloo’s girls basketball team in a 55-38 win over Fall River on Tuesday.
The Pirates (7-3) host Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
WATERLOO 55, FALL RIVER 38
Fall River 17 21 — 38
Waterloo 27 28 — 55
FALL RIVER (fg ft-fta pts) — Richardson 1 0-0 3; Tramburg 2 0-0 5; Schultz 2 0-0 4; Gregorio 2 0-0 4; Doolittle 2 4-4 10; Servedone 0 2-2 2; Rozinski 2 2-5 6; Fietz 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 8-11 38.
WATERLOO — Schneider 7 4-4 21; Webster 2 0-0 4; Powers 5 5-6 16; Asik 1 3-3 5; Huebner 0 0-1 0; Wolff 2 1-2 5; Baumann 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 13-16 55.
3-point goals: FR 4 (Doolittle 2, Tramburg 1, Richardson 1); W 4 (Schneider 3, Powers 1). Total fouls: FR 10; W 10.
