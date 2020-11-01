TOWN OF MERTON — The start was brutally fast, and it didn’t feel great.
The finish was vintage Emma Gilbertsen.
The Watertown senior closed out a four-year varsity career racing with the best of the best in Division 1 at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, finishing the flat, fast course at Arrowhead High School in 20 minutes, 14 seconds. She just missed finishing in the top ten in the second of three races. When all the results were combined, she was 56th out of 114 runners.
“I felt awful,” Gilbertsen said. “I don’t know what happened. I got off the starting line and I felt so heavy in my chest. It was a good course, though. I will admit that.”
Gilbertsen was hoping to break 20 minutes for the first time in her career. Instead, she finished six seconds slower than her personal best time from the Portage sectional a week ago.
Still, she finished her prep career in the best possible place, and finished the race in signature fashion.
“I made it,” Gilbertsen said. “That was what I wanted and I am glad that it happened, I started passing girls (as the race went on), which is usually what I do when I start having negative splits, so I started passing girls. I am a strong second half of the race runner, so I ended up passing a number of girls. Then I was just in no man’s land. I had nobody around me, which was ... UGH!
“I was the most nervous I think I have ever been for a race. I don’t know why. There was no stress put on this, I felt like. I am glad everybody came out. I had 20 spectators and that’s awesome, especially with times like these in ‘Corona Land,’ it’s really cool to see everybody come out.”
Among them of course was Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett, who wasn’t terribly surprised by the hot start to the race.
“The first mile was fast for her,” Wackett said. “That takes something off the back end. She raced really well. I am really proud of the way she raced. At 4K, nobody was catching her. She was in a gap all by herself. She held it all the way until the end. She had to beat some people in the middle of that race in order to get to that position. She raced well.”
Wackett’s third season as the program’s head coach will be forever memorable, given all the work it took to put together a season under pandemic conditions.
“We made it to the finish line here,” Wackett said. “Between my assistant coaches and the groundskeepers, every week, trying to get something ready to roll ... a lot of emails, a lot of phone calls putting that schedule together. That’s worth it if she is here today and doing as well as she did. Very much worth it.”
Gilbertsen will continue to run. Whether she does it again competitively remains to be seen.
“I am looking at running in college, but I am keeping my options open,” Gilbertsen said “School is going to be hard, being on my own for the first time. A team and a family might be a good thing for me.”
