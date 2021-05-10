HELENVILLE — Brandon Egnarski homered twice as the Neosho Rockets defeated the Helenville Rebels 11-1 on Sunday.

Matt Beyer, Jackson Karpelenia, Jacob Bickert and Travis Wessels each added two hits for the Rockets.

NEOSHO 11, HELENVILLE 1

Neosho 122 020 022 — 11 14 0

Helenville 000 001 000 — 1 4 0

WP: DeBoer

LP: Schoonover

Leading hitters — Egnarski (N) 2x5, Beyer (N) 2x3, Karpelenia (N) 2x4, Bickert (N) 2x4, Wessels (N) 2x4

2B — N (Beyer)

3B — N (Proehl)

HR — N (Egnarski 2)

