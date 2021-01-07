LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep re-started its wrestling program just two years ago, and even then, the numbers were impressive.
The Phoenix showed more than just depth on Tuesday night, defeating Capitol Conference rivals Lakeside Lutheran 62-6 and Lake Mills 52-15 in a triple dual at Lake Mills High School.
Luther Prep won all nine matches wrestled against Lakeside Lutheran in the opening dual.
“Definitely feels good,” said Luther Prep wrestling coach Ben Ewings, a former state medalist as a heavyweight at Lakeside.
“I think it’s a testament to the work those guys have put down in the practice room. We look at the potential that we have … we have potential to get better yet. We still want to push for more. We’ve got more aspirations than just dual meets.”
The Phoenix scored five pins, one technical fall and three decision against Lakeside.
Junior Jesus Chavez-Alejandre (170) ran takedowns efficiently in both of his matches, pinned Lakeside junior Ethan Lozano in the first period and later earning a 14-4 major decision over Lake Mills sophomore Eddy Eveland.
Also scoring falls for Luther Prep in the opening dual were junior Cameron Lange (182), senior Nate Wendland (126), senior Matthew Hillmer (145) and senior Josh Kernen (152).
Senior Zair Palacios scored a 5-3 decision over Lakeside senior Riley Schmidt at 132. Schmidt had Palacios on his back late in opening period, but didn’t get the points after driving Palacios to the edge of the mat and out of bounds. Palacios countered a throw late in the first period, and scored another takedown just before the buzzer after giving up an escape for a 4-1 lead.
Schmidt cut the lead to one with a second period reversal, but Palacios scored an escape 15 seconds into the third period and stayed in good position the rest of the way by defending against head throws.
“Close match,” Ewings said. “It came down to the wire. It could have gone either way. We want to come out on top in those ones. That was one of the really close matches of the dual. We work on our head throw defense and it paid off in that match, for sure.”
Junior Paul Kuske won a 3-0 decision at 145 over Warrior freshman Sam Schmidt. Kuske broke a scoreless tie in the third period when Schmidt was penalized a point for a potentially dangerous move, then scored a reversal.
Sophomore Chuy Medina bumped up to 220 and won a 6-5 decision over Lakeside senior Austin Haley. Medina won the tie-up with Haley with a takedown and three back points for a 5-0 lead, then rode Haley out in the second period. He chose down in the third period and quickly escaped, but got rolled through on a throw attempt and had to fight off his back to extend the match. He did so and kept Haley from turning him in the final seconds to come away with the one-point decision.
“Chuy wrestling a quality opponent,” Ewings said. “(Wrestling a strong six minutes), that’s the next step right there. If we want to be the next caliber of wrestler, that’s what it’s going to take. We’ve got to be more conditioned.”
Jason Kehren won a 21-6 technical fall at 120 for Luther Prep’s other mat victory.
The Phoenix beat Lake Mills purely on depth, receiving six forfeits. Lake Mills received one forfeit and won three out of the five matches wrestled.
Josiah Moore won by injury default at 160 for the Phoenix, holding a 7-1 lead in the first period when the match against Kevin Georgiles-Juul when the match was called.
At 182, Lake Mills junior Jordan Tindell won a 5-3 decision over Medina. Tindell broke a scoreless tie in the second period when he reversed Medina to his back for a five-point lead. Medina scored a quick takedown in the third period and received a stalling point, but Tindell held on for the decision.
Luther Prep junior Tim Manning bumped up to heavyweight and pinned Lake Mills senior Tyler Theder at the one-minute mark. Theder went for the throw and Manning came out on top when the wrestlers hit the mat.
“That one also looked like a pretty close one that could have gone either way, too,” Ewings said. “Nice to see Tim finish in good position and not get rolled through as well.”
Lake Mills sophomore Colton Brandel won the other match on a 5-3 decision over Wendland at 126.
Results from the Lakeside Lutheran dual versus Lake Mills were not available as of press time.
LUTHER PREP 62,
LAKESIDE 6
106 — Double forfeit
113 — Sommer (LL) received forfeit
120 — Ja. Kehren (LP) tech. fall Rabehl (LL) 21-6
126 — N. Wendland (LP) pinned McIlvain (LL) at 1:22
132 — Palacios (LP) dec. R. Schmidt (LL) 5-3
138 — Kuske (LP) dec. S. Schmidt (LL) 3-0
145 — Hillmer (LP) pinned Grow (LL) at 2:44
152 — Jo. Kernen (LP) pinned Schleef (LL) at 3:02
160 — Moore (LP) received forfeit
170 — Chavez-Alejandre (LP) pinned Lozano (LL) at 1:24
182 — Lange (LP) pinned C. Schmidt (LL) at 1:17
195 — Schroeder (LP) received forfeit
220 — Medina (LP) dec. Haley (LL) 6-5
285 — Manning (LP) received forfeit
LUTHER PREP 52,
LAKE MILLS15
106 — Evenson (LM) received forfeit
113 — Double forfeit
120 — Ja. Kehren (LP) received forfeit
126 — Brandel (LM) dec. C. Wendland (LP) 5-3
132 — Palacios (LP) received forfeit
138 — Kuske (LP) received forfeit
145 — Hillmer (LP) received forfeit
152 — Jo. Kehren (LP) received forfeit
160 — Moore (LP) won by injury default over Georgiles-Juul (LM)
170 — Chavez-Alejandre (LP) major dec. Eveland (LM) 14-4
182 — Buchholtz (LM) dec. Lange (LP) 7-1
195 — Tindell (LM) dec. Medina (LP) 5-3
220 — Schroeder (LP) received forfeit
285 — Manning (LP) pinned Theder (LM) at 1:00
