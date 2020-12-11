WATERLOO -- Four players scored in double figures as Waterloo's girls basketball team defeated Dodgeland 62-46 on Thursday.
Julia Asik and Skyler Powers scored 14 points each to lead the Pirates, while Sophia Schneider added 12 points and Joslyn Wolff added 11.
Waterloo led 27-16 at halftime, paced by eight points from Asik and seven from Schneider. Powers scored 10 of her points in the second half, making one 3-pointer while shooting 7-of-8 at the foul line. Wolff poured in nine of her points in the second half.
Dodgeland was led by Adrianne Bader with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Miranda Firari added 13 points. Jenna Hodgson added six rebounds.
"Free throw shooting tonight (13-of-28) hurt us," Dodgeland girls basketball coach Barry Hinrichsen said.
Waterloo (3-1) hosts Marshall tonight. Dodgeland (2-1) travels to face Oakfield on Monday.
WATERLOO 62, DODGELAND 46
Dodgeland 16 30 -- 46
Waterloo 27 35 -- 62
Dodgeland (fg ftm-fta pts) -- Blome 0 0-4 0, Schreier 1 0-0 3, Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Firari 3 6-6 13, Cramer 2 0-0 5, Hodgson 1 1-7 3, Bader 7 6-11 20 Totals 15 13-28 46
Waterloo (fg ftm-fta pts) -- Schneider 5 1-3 12, Webster 1 0-0 2, Powers 3 7-8 14, Asik 5 0-0 14, Huebner 2 1-2 5, Wolff 4 3-6 11, Baumann 2 0-0 4 Totals 22 12-19 62
Three-point goals -- D (Schreier 1, Firari 1, Cramer 1), W (Schneider 1, Powers 1, Asik 4)
Total fouls -- D 14, W 17
