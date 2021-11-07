FOND DU LAC - Watertown's girls swim team ended its season with an 11th place finish at the Fond du Lac sectional on Saturday.
The 200 medley relay team of sophomores Caty Kaczmarek and Addie Schuch, senior Maura Prochaska and junior Olesya Kazina finished 11th in 2 minutes, 8.02 seconds.
In the 200 freestyle, sophomore Rae Heier finished 18th in 2:07.32 while junior Ava-Lynn Clyde was 25th in 2:30.11.
Kaczmarek placed 14th in the 200 individual medley in 2:33.10.
In the 50 freestyle, senior Hailey Mauel took 26th in 28.41. Sophomore Aveline Jacob (32nd, 29.62), senior Nicole van Zanten (35th, 30.36) and Schuch (37th, 31.18) also competed in this event.
In the 100 butterfly, Prochaska finished 15th in 1:07.62 while Kaczmarek was 17th in 1:08.64.
Five Goslings competed in the 100 freestyle. Heier led the team with an 11th place finish in 56.45 and was followed by Kazina (27th, 1:05.98), Clyde (28th, 1:06.45), Mauel (29th, 1:07.15) and Jacob (31st, 1:10.00).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Mauel, Clyde, Kazina and Heier took 11th in 1:52.42.
In the 100 backstroke, van Zanten finished 21st in 1:14.93.
In the 100 breaststroke, Schuch was 19th in 1:25.67 and Kazina was 20th in 1:29.47.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Prochaska, van Zanten, Kaczmarek and Heier placed tenth in 4:06.08. This team finished more than five seconds better than its seed time on a day when the majority of the Goslings improved on their seed times.
Team scores: Brookfield East 405, Arrowhead 390, Brookfield Central 303, Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 227, DSHA 179, Hartford/Slinger 143, Pewaukee/Oconomowoc 124, Sheboygan North 124, Fond du Lac/Oakfield 94, Watertown 49, Sheboygan South/Oostburg 36, Beaver Dam 7
