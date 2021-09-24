LAKE MILLS – The Warriors played their fourth consecutive game decided by one score or fewer.
For the second straight week, they came up just short.
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team battled state-ranked Lodi for the duration but fell 17-14 in a Capitol Conference game at LLHS on Friday.
“We told our kids a half dozen weeks ago every game in conference was going to be a dogfight down to the end,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “So far, that’s been the case. We have to figure out how to make a few more plays and win a few of these.”
The Warriors, who fell 14-13 to Lake Mills last week, are now 2-4 overall and 2-2 in league games.
Lodi, which is third-ranked in the Division 4 Coaches Poll, piled up 331 rushing yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry while possessing it for over 31 minutes.
“Real proud of our guys to hang in there with a good team,” Bauer said. “Statistically, they beat us soundly. We got three different stops in the red zone. Only one time they got a field goal. We hit some long passes. They are a very good defensive team. We’re the first ones to score more than one touchdown versus them. Their run defense is tough.”
Lakeside, which was outgained 461-196, ran it 20 times for 43 yards.
“They have good size and play with three down linemen,” Bauer said. “Lot of quickness and speed and they have physical, good ball players. Have to look at film to see why we couldn’t get the job done on them. We weren’t able to run it tonight.”
The Warriors struck first with nine minutes, 29 seconds left in the first quarter on a 35-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna, who was making his second start, to senior tight end Tyler Marty, who got behind the defense on a wheel route and was wide open.
The Blue Devils (6-0, 4-0 Capitol) tied it up with 7:27 remaining before halftime on a five-yard rush. Chandler Curtis gave Lodi, which has a one-game lead in the conference standings with three games remaining, a 10-7 advantage on a 27-yard field goal late in the third quarter.
Then, Mlsna hit Marty, who had three catches for 107 yards, for a 65-yard TD on a seam route.
“Tyler did a nice job of breaking tackles to keep himself going and get that touchdown,” Bauer said. “He’s been a nice weapon for us this year.”
Lodi quarterback Keegan Fleishman scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 60-yard scamper right up the middle on a designed keeper with 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter for the final margin.
“Fleishman hurt us tonight with 147 yards rushing,” Bauer said. “Their starting tailback is pretty good and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. Fleishman averaged 10.5 yards per carry.”
Lakeside forced a turnover on downs in the red zone, utilizing all of its timeouts in the process, to regain possession with just under two minutes remaining. The offense moved it to midfield but couldn’t connect on another pass play or two to set up a potential game-tying field goal try from likely sophomore Karsten Grundahl, who was 2-for-2 on extra points in his first place-kicking duties this season.
Mlsna was 10-for-17 passing for 153 yards with two touchdowns, one interception.
Fleishman finished 8-for-18 throwing for 130 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Senior linebacker Spencer Sturgill led the Warrior defense with nine tackles while junior linebacker Nate Yaroch and junior defensive lineman Ben Buxa, who had two tackles for loss, tallied 6.5 stops apiece.
Lakeside travels to face Luther Prep next week.
LODI 17, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14
Lodi 0 7 10 0 -- 17
Lakeside 7 0 7 0 -- 14
Scoring plays
LL – Marty 35 pass from Mlsna (Grundahl kick)
LO – 5 run (Curtis kick)
LO – Curtis 27 field goal
LL – Marty 65 pass from Mlsna (Grundahl kick)
LO – Fleishman 60 run (Curtis kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: LO 461, LL 196; Rushing attempts-yards: LO 51-331, LL 20-43; Penalties-yards: LO 8-65, LL 2-5; Fumbles-lost: LO 2-0, LL 0-0; Interceptions thrown: LO 0, LL 1; First downs: LO 21, LL 8.
