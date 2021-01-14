JOHNSON CREEK — Cal Fischer scored 13 points for Deerfield in a 64-34 win over Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team on Thursday.

Deerfield improved to 1-3 with the win. Johnson Creek slipped to 2-9.

Dylan Bredlow scored 12 points and Logan Sullivan added 11 for Johnson Creek, which hosts Pecatonica on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

DEERFIELD 64, JOHNSON CREEK 34

Deerfield 32 32 — 64

Johnson Creek 14 20 — 34

DEERFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 3 0-0 6, Betthauser 1 0-0 2, Mathwig 5 2-3 12, Fisher 5 2-2 13, Klade 2 1-2 5, K. Kimmel 1 0-0 2, Lasack 5 0-0 10, M. Kimmel 5 0-0 12, Lemke 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-7 64.

JOHNSON CREEK — Sullivan 3 5-6 11, Berres 2 0-0 5, Hartz 1 0-0 3, Streich 1 0-0 3, Bredlow 6 0-0 12. Totals 13 5-6 34.

3-point goals: D 3 (M. Kimmel 2, Fisher 1); JC 3 (Berres 1, Hartz 1, Streich 1). Total fouls: D 11; JC 12.

