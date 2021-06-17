Linskens Tag

Watertown senior pitcher Sydney Linskens prepares to tag out Beaver Dam’s Gabby Fakes during a Division 1 regional softball final in Beaver Dam on Wednesday.

 Kevin Wilson

BEAVER DAM — Top-seeded Beaver Dam scored seven times across the first four innings in an 8-1 victory over the fourth-seeded Watertown softball team in a WIAA Division 1 regional final on Wednesday.

The Golden Beavers (16-3) led from the get-go after a pair of scores in the first inning. Gabby Fakes walked to lead off the inning, later scoring on an error. Audrianna Edwards, who was 3-for-4, had a run-scoring knock later in the frame.

Beaver Dam, which shared the Badger North Conference title with Mount Horeb, added three runs on three hits in the third, pulling ahead 5-1. Edwards singled and scored on an error. Liv Distefano had a run-scoring double to cap the frame.

Watertown senior Elise Hickey was hit by a pitch to open the third, scoring on a single by senior Sammi Suski.

Senior Sydney Linskens took the loss for the Goslings (12-10). She allowed five earned on five hits, walking four, in three innings. Freshman Abby Murray allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in three frames.

Junior Maggie Strupp was 2-for-4 with a double and Linskens singled twice in three at bats.

Beaver Dam, which knocked off Watertown in the 2018 regional final, had a 9-7 advantage in hits. Both sides committed four errors.

The Goslings stranded two runners in the fourth after junior Lauryn Olson and Linskens had back-to-back one-out singles. Two punchouts ended the possible rally.

Watertown’s first two hitters were aboard in the sixth when Olson was hit by a pitch and Linskens singled. The next three hitters went down in order to end the side.

Beaver Dam hosts third-seeded Slinger, which beat second-seeded Hartford 8-4 on Wednesday, in Monday’s sectional semifinal.

BEAVER DAM 8,

WATERTOWN 1

Watertown 001 000 0 — 1 7 4

Beaver Dam 203 210 x — 8 9 4

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Linskens (L; 3-5-5-5-0-4), Murray (3-4-3-2-0-1); BD: Edwards (W; 3.1-3-1-1-4-0), Fakes (3.2-4-0-0-6-0).

Leading hitters — W: Strupp 2x4 (2B), Linskens 2x3; BD: Czarnecki 2x4 (2B), Edwards 3x4, Distefano (2B).

Recommended for you

Load comments