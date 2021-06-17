BEAVER DAM — Top-seeded Beaver Dam scored seven times across the first four innings in an 8-1 victory over the fourth-seeded Watertown softball team in a WIAA Division 1 regional final on Wednesday.
The Golden Beavers (16-3) led from the get-go after a pair of scores in the first inning. Gabby Fakes walked to lead off the inning, later scoring on an error. Audrianna Edwards, who was 3-for-4, had a run-scoring knock later in the frame.
Beaver Dam, which shared the Badger North Conference title with Mount Horeb, added three runs on three hits in the third, pulling ahead 5-1. Edwards singled and scored on an error. Liv Distefano had a run-scoring double to cap the frame.
Watertown senior Elise Hickey was hit by a pitch to open the third, scoring on a single by senior Sammi Suski.
Senior Sydney Linskens took the loss for the Goslings (12-10). She allowed five earned on five hits, walking four, in three innings. Freshman Abby Murray allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in three frames.
Junior Maggie Strupp was 2-for-4 with a double and Linskens singled twice in three at bats.
Beaver Dam, which knocked off Watertown in the 2018 regional final, had a 9-7 advantage in hits. Both sides committed four errors.
The Goslings stranded two runners in the fourth after junior Lauryn Olson and Linskens had back-to-back one-out singles. Two punchouts ended the possible rally.
Watertown’s first two hitters were aboard in the sixth when Olson was hit by a pitch and Linskens singled. The next three hitters went down in order to end the side.
Beaver Dam hosts third-seeded Slinger, which beat second-seeded Hartford 8-4 on Wednesday, in Monday’s sectional semifinal.
BEAVER DAM 8,
WATERTOWN 1
Watertown 001 000 0 — 1 7 4
Beaver Dam 203 210 x — 8 9 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Linskens (L; 3-5-5-5-0-4), Murray (3-4-3-2-0-1); BD: Edwards (W; 3.1-3-1-1-4-0), Fakes (3.2-4-0-0-6-0).
Leading hitters — W: Strupp 2x4 (2B), Linskens 2x3; BD: Czarnecki 2x4 (2B), Edwards 3x4, Distefano (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.