DEFOREST -- The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team placed sixth at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional at DeForest High School, qualifying for state in six events.
The Eaglejays scored 157 points.
Sophomore Zoey Rank took third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 6.31 seconds and was third in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.23, advancing in both races. Rank resets her own school record in the 200 IM from last weekend's Southern Lakes Conference meet by 29 one hundredths of a seconds.
Sophomore Jordyn Davis was seventh in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.14 and ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.44), reaching state in each.
J/C also advances its 200 freestyle relay of Davis, Rank and juniors Emma Riedl and junior Alex Ostopowicz, which placed fourth in 1:42.77, and its 200 medley relay of Davis, Rank, Riedl and sophomore Jada Rank, which took sixth in 1:52.43.
The 2021 WIAA Division 2 State Girls Swimming and Diving Championship will be held this Friday at the Waukesha South Natatorium with swim timed finals beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 410, Baraboo 267, McFarland 263, Sauk Prairie 255, DeForest 233, Jefferson/Cambridge 157, Monroe/New Glarus 141, Stoughton 125, River Valley/Richland Center 97.5, Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 79, Fort Atkinson 41, Portage 30, Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 27.5, Platteville/Lancaster 26.
