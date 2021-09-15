COTTAGE GROVE — Dodgeland’s girls placed fourth with 94 points at the Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday.
Sophomore Ava Raasch placed fifth in a time of 20 minutes, 37 seconds to lead the Trojans. Senior Miranda Firari (16th, 21:24), freshman Mallory Kohn (17th, 21:25), junior Sayrah Benzing (19th, 21:32) and sophomore Lydia VandeBerg (44th, 23:53) also scored for Dodgeland.
"Hopefully this is a breakthrough race for Ava to give her the confidence that she had last season,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. “She went out hard and ran the entire race in the top five. Miranda, Mallory, and Sayrah all ran PR’s. They ran pretty much together and were able to feed off each other and help each other out."
Dodgeland’s boys finished eighth with a 172 score. Junior Logan Pickart (13th, 17:58), freshman Colton Pickart (35th, 19:13), junior Zakaree Reinwald (38th, 19:29), freshman Karson Marquardt (41st, 19:34) and senior James Browning (45th, 19:40) scored for the Trojans.
"Logan was able to get out hard and maintain his position and was very competitive in a tough field,” Smanz said. "He also ran a PR."
Lake Mills posted a 248 score in the boys race. Junior Landon Dierkes (34th, 19:13), sophomore James Hafenstein (44th, 19:39), freshman Braxton Walter (47th, 19:42), senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (55th, 20:41) and freshman Max Kressner (68th, 21:19) scored for the L-Cats.
The Lake Mills girls placed seventh with a 185 score. Juniors Jenna Hosey (21st, 21:38) and Madison Hahn (23rd, 21:45), sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (29th, 22:33), freshman Savannah Overhouse (57th, 25:59) and freshman Emilia Garcia-Mercado (73rd, 31:24) scored for the L-Cats.
Waterloo scored 365 points in the boys race. Freshman Harrison Schaefer (59th, 20:50), sophomore Cameron Tschanz (73rd, 22:28), junior Matteo Cefalu (76th, 22:58), sophomore Haydn Hauptli (77th, 23:01) and junior Sam Billingsley (80th, 23:15) scored for the Pirates.
Waterloo’s girls scored 281 points. Junior Julia Asik (51st, 25:09), sophomore Cordelia Webber (60th, 26:23), junior Maddelyn Webster (61st, 26:26), sophomore Alisa Sheshina (68th, 29:49) and freshman Corryn Retzloff (70th, 30:05) scored for the Pirates.
Team scores — boys: New Glarus/Monticello 50, Westby 94, Deerfield/Cambridge 112, Wisconsin Dells 148, Pardeeville 151, East Troy 154, Darlington 164, Dodgeland 172, Whitewater 172, Marshall 209, Lake Mills 248, Waterloo 365
Team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 42, Darlington 91, Wisconsin Dells 94, Dodgeland 94, Westby 105, Deerfield/Cambridge 122, Lake Mills 185, Whitewater 202, Marshall 262, Waterloo 281
