LAKE MILLS -- Junior guard Marin Riesen knocked down four 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 21 points, as the third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball topped 11th-seeded East Troy 62-41 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LLHS on Friday.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz added 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Lakeside (16-9). Sophomore forward Ava Stein contributed eight points and eight boards and junior forward Jenna Shadoski tallied seven points, five rebounds and three steals as the Warriors owned a 41-18 advantage on the glass.
Riesen nailed back-to-back 3s to give the Warriors the lead for good, 17-12, with 6 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the first half. Riesen hit a 3 with 3:30 to go that pushed the lead to nine and buried another from beyond the arc with 25 seconds left in the first half, extending the margin to 33-18.
Shadoski opened the second-half scoring with an old-fashioned 3-point play. A minute later, Schuetz jumped a passing lane for a steal and went coast-to-coast for a score. The Trojans (5-21) used an 8-1 run to get within a dozen but quickly saw their deficit grow after two free throws by senior guard Carly Paske and a putback by Riesen, who added nine rebounds and two blocks.
"East Troy was helping hard on Jenna and Lily when they'd get it into the lane," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Marin was sitting on the perimeter with both hands ready and caught it on inside-outside looks in rhythm. Normally, Marin is able to get to the rim, but tonight she connected from the outside.
"East Troy switched between and man zone looks, which we expected. We played a nice defensive half of basketball in the first half and took away the lane, got defensive rebounds and then had transition chances."
Amya Pluess scored 12 of her team-high 16 points after halftime for East Troy.
Lakeside travels to play second-seeded Greendale Martin Luther in Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. The Spartans beat seventh-seeded Saint Thomas More 67-32 on Friday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62,
EAST TROY 41
East Troy 20 21 -- 41
Lakeside 33 29 -- 62
East Troy (fg fta-ftm tp) -- R. Pluess 2 2-5 7, Vinney 2 1-2 5, Lindow 0 0-2 0, Fitch 3 0-0 6, Nelson 1 0-0 2, A. Pluess 7 1-1 16, Aleckson 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 4-10 41.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Shadoski 2 3-3 7, Schuetz 5 3-5 13, Rupnow 1 0-1 2, Paske 0 2-2 2, Liddicoat 2 1-4 5, Riesen 8 1-2 21, De Galley 1 2-2 4, Stein 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 12-19 62.
3-point goals -- ET (R. Pluess 1, A. Pluess 1, Aleckson 1) 3; LL (Riesen 4) 4.
Total fouls -- ET 14, LL 12.
LAKE MILLS 59,
BIG FOOT 16
LAKE MILLS -- Junior center Bella Pitta scored all 14 of her points before halftime and the top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team routed eighth-seeded Big Foot 59-16 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LMHS on Friday.
The L-Cats (19-5) held the Chiefs to four field goals, six second-half points and led by 30 early in the second period.
"We were outstanding defensively and turned them over 14 times in the first half with our press," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said.
"Our halfcourt defense was excellent and we did a good job helping, boxed out well and executed the game plan of what we were trying to take away well. Although we didn't shoot the 3 well, we crashed the boards and scored off putbacks. We were also under 10 turnovers. When we're playing with energy and executing, we can be smothering on defense."
Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin added 13 points and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin chipped in nine for Lake Mills.
The L-Cats host fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial, which beat fifth-seeded Jefferson 52-43 on Friday, in Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. In the first meeting this season, the Crusaders won 67-62 at home on Nov. 23.
LAKE MILLS 59,
BIG FOOT 16
Big Foot 10 6 -- 16
Lake Mills 35 24 -- 59
Big Foot (fg fta-ftm tp) -- L. Lueck 1 0-0 2, L. Larson 1 7-8 9, Quackenbush 0 1-2 1, A. Larson 2 0-0 4, Bauman 0 0-1 0. Totals 4 8-11 16.
Lake Mills -- E. Wollin 3 1-2 9, Nielsen 1 2-2 4, Hosey 2 0-0 6, Burling 2 0-0 6, Sellnow 0 2-2 2, T. Wollin 6 1-1 13, Pitta 6 2-4 14, Kleinfeldt 2 1-1 5. Totals 22 9-12 59.
3-point goals -- LM (E. Wollin 2, Hosey 2, Burling 2) 6.
Total fouls -- BF 16, LM 14.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 52,
JEFFERSON 43
WAUKESHA -- The Eagles ran out of offensive oomph down the stretch, allowing the Crusaders to creep back in the game and eventually grab the lead for good.
Fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial rallied in the second half to overtake the fifth-seeded Jefferson girls basketball team, earning a 52-43 home win in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.
The Eagles (16-10) led 26-18 at halftime and were ahead until the five-minute mark of the second half. The Crusaders (14-10), who snapped a five-game losing streak, were relentless defensively after halftime and especially so in the final few minutes. Jefferson, which briefly retook the lead in the final five minutes before a long cold spell, managed just four second-half field goals.
"Catholic Memorial ratcheted up the pressure in the halfcourt and really got on us," Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. "They mixed in 1-3-1, which we haven't seen much of, and man-to-man.
"In the end, they got momentum and got after it defensively. They had a couple role players who made baskets down the stretch and that was the difference."
Olivia Conway led CMH with 13 points, scoring 10 after halftime. Grace Lomen, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside recruit, added 11 and Taya Christianson and Mallory Eberhardt contributed nine apiece.
Senior forward Aidyn Messmann led the Eagles with 16 points, hitting two 3s and scoring 10 in the first half. Senior guard Abby Helmink chipped in 12 points and junior forward Ayianna Johnson totaled eight.
Jefferson, which posted win separate win streaks of five and six games this year, now says goodbye to its six seniors. It's a group Peterson starting coaching four years ago on JV and one that played a huge role in the team's success this season after stepping in to fill a void left by three of the top five-leading scorers from a team that went 19-3 last year having graduated.
"The seniors fought until the end," Peterson said. "Very proud of this group of seniors and I told them I was proud of what they gave to Jefferson basketball and how they handled themselves. They left it all on the floor tonight and unfortunately fell short.
"Very proud of the whole team and proud to be their coach this season. We're proud of the season we had."
The Crusaders face top-seeded Lake Mills on the road in Saturday's regional final.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 52,
JEFFERSON 43
Jefferson 26 17 -- 43
Catholic Memorial 18 34 -- 52
Jefferson -- Madden 2 1-2 5, Serdynski 1 0-0 2, Messmann 6 2-2 16, Johnson 3 2-8 8, Helmink 2 6-8 12. Totals 14 11-20 43.
Catholic Memorial (fg fta-ftm tp) -- Christianson 3 3-4 9, Lomen 4 2-3 11, Conway 4 2-2 13, Fryda 1 0-0 2, Ladish 1 0-2 2, Eberhardt 3 0-0 9, McFee 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 7-11 52.
3-point goals -- J (Messmann 2, Helmink 2) 4; CM (Lomen 1, Conway 3, Eberhardt 3) 7.
Total fouls -- J 12, CM 22.
