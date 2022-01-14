Dodgeland girls win at Parkview

ORFORDVILLE — Senior forward Adrianne Bader scored 27 points and hauled in 18 rebounds to lead Dodgeland’s girls basketball team to a 57-51 win over Parkview on Thursday.

Mallory Kohn had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Dodgeland (7-5). Jess Kompsi added five points and four rebounds off the bench. Elizabeth Knueppel also added four points and five rebounds.

Dodgeland takes on Markesan in the Trailways Crossover game on Saturday at Central Wisconsin Christian in Waupun.

Recommended for you

Load comments