JEFFERSON — A big second half helped the Jefferson girls basketball team keep its perfect record Tuesday night.

The host Eagles led by just two points at halftime, but Ayianna Johnson scored nine of her 10 points from that point forward to help them pull away.

Ainsley Howard led all scorers with 17 points and Aidyn Messman scored 11 to help Jefferson improve to 7-0.

"Another good team effort tonight," Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. "We had some dry spells but also played really well for stretches during the game. It feels great for the team to get off to a 7-0 start. The coaching staff is proud of how hard this team works for each other."

Ava Brandenburg led three Evansville players in double figures with 13 points. Rachel Tofte added a dozen and Maria Messling had 11.

JEFFERSON 59, EVANSVILLE 42

Evansville 23 19 — 42

Jefferson 25 34 — 59

EVANSVILLE (fg-ftm-pts) — Hinkle 1-1-4, Tofte 4-2-12, Dobbs 1-0-2, Brandenburg 4-5-13, Messling 4-2-11. Totals: 14-11-42.

JEFFERSON — Messmann 3-5-11, Howard 5-4-17, Peterson 3-2-9, Dearborn 2-0-6, Johnson 4-2-10, Peterson 2-0-4, Fox 1-0-2. Totals: 20-13-59.

3-point goals: E 3 (Tofte 2, Messling), J 6 (Howard 3, Dearborn 2, Peterson). Free throws missed: E 8, J 7. Total fouls: E 17, J 17.

