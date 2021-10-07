Lake Mills’ football team welcomes Lodi to town in a first-place battle on Homecoming at LMHS on Friday at 7 p.m. in the penultimate week of the regular season. The L-Cats (5-2, 4-1) have won four consecutive games after losses in week two and three. The Blue Devils (6-1, 4-1) are coming off a 41-7 loss to Columbus, which is also 4-1 in conference.
Lake Mills improved to 3-0 in one-score games after a week seven come-from-behind 28-24 victory at Walworth Big Foot. The L-Cats played with just 13 players and were without their entire running back crew. The Blue Devils suffered a few injuries and had several turnovers a week ago. The L-Cats, who have won each of the last two meetings and clinched a playoff berth last week, are ready for a stiff test.
“Lodi is a good football team,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Jaylen Montgomery is pretty shifty and runs hard. I’d put him up there with the other best running backs in the conference. We’ll be prepared for him. Quarterback Keegan Fleischman makes very good decisions. They don’t take too many opportunities to air it out. When they do, he’s accurate and a good manager of the game.”
Montgomery has 124 attempts for 771 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt along with eight touchdowns.
Lodi uses a 3-2-5 defense.
“Their strength is the defensive line that’s big, tall and physical,” Huber said. “The linebackers are solid. They are extremely disciplined and run their scheme really well. They have some good defensive backs as well that fly to the football. An extremely well-coached unit that plays hard.”
The team with the more consistent rushing attack could have a leg up in this pivotal clash.
“We’ll need to hold the water on the line of scrimmage,” Huber said. “We’re the smallest offensive and defensive line every week. We need to hold the best we can. We’ll need to execute offensively and establish the run game. Take it deep when it is needed. Defensively, it’s about stopping the run.”
L-Cat junior quarterback Caden Belling has a 53 percent completion percentage and 1,176 passing yards, throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven starts.
HUSTICON AT LAKESIDE
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team hosts Horicon/Hustisford in a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m. for Homecoming.
The Warriors (3-4, 3-2 Capitol) need one win to become postseason eligible.
Husticon (0-7, 0-5) has been outscored 174-27 this season but nearly knocked off Beloit Turner last week, falling 12-6.
“They’ll throw a lot of formations at you and run a variety of special plays,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Their run-pass ratio is pretty balanced.”
Bauer anticipates the Marchfalcons will deploy a 4-4 defense, potentially mixing in a 5-3 look. The Warriors will try to take what the defense gives them, according to Bauer.
Lakeside, which won 14-7 at Luther Prep a week ago, is a game behind Lake Mills, Lodi and Columbus in the league standings.
“We have to handle the distractions of Homecoming Week and stay focused on continual improvement,” Bauer said. “Staying healthy is a key to every week this season.”
In four starts this season, Warrior sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna has run it 61 times for 247 yards in place of injured starter Levi Birkholz. Senior tight end Tyler Marty has 13 receptions totaling 365 yards with six touchdowns.
Husticon QB Carter Schwartz has a 40 percent completion percentage, 495 passing yards and two scores through seven games.
JEFFERSON AT EDGERTON
Jefferson’s football team can become playoff eligible with a road victory over Edgerton in RVC play on Friday at 7 p.m. in the penultimate week of the regular season. The Eagles (4-2, 3-2 RVC), who knocked off McFarland 27-21, are seeking three straight victories. The Crimson Tide (1-6, 1-4) got their first win of the season last week against Whitewater, 13-6.
“Edgerton will run power, counter and trap out of shotgun,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “The QB is an important part of their run game, so we need to focus on our keys and not get fooled by fakes. Their look is different, but philosophically they are similar to us and will run first and take shots downfield in the pass game when it looks like the defense is overcommitted to the run.”
Edgerton, which the last time these programs squared off in 2019, splits reps under center between Braden Troeger, who has a 53 percent completion rate, averages 109 passing yards per game and has four touchdowns, four interceptions this season, and Aydan Hanson who has a 36 percent completion percentage, averages 74 passing yards per game along with five touchdowns, four interceptions.
The Eagles ran it 40 times for 358 yards, averaging nine yards per carry, last week. The Crimson Tide figure to show multiple looks along the defensive line to slow this ground attack down.
“We expect another week of a mix of odd and even fronts with late shifts designed to disrupt our blocking assignments,” Gee said. “I think we have shown steady improvement at getting effective blocks at the second level. Continuing to do that this week will be a key part of finishing drives in the end zone.”
Jefferson’s four leading rushers (Brady Gotto, Nate McKenzie, Jesse Heller and Patrick Rogers) all average 5.5 yards per rush or more. Edgerton will be looking to send its four-year players off on a high note on Senior Night. Jefferson, meanwhile, has aspirations to punch its postseason ticket.
“This is another week of two RVC teams who have a great idea of what the other is going to do,” Gee said. “Avoiding mistakes and taking advantage of the opportunities for big plays that come with every high school football game will again be the key. After not playing Edgerton last spring, we are looking forward to renewing the rivalry on Friday.”
JOHN. CREEK AT FALL RIVER/RIO
Johnson Creek looks to snap a three-game losing streak against Fall River/Rio on Friday. The Bluejays enter the game 4-3 and 2-3 in the Trailways, while Fall River/Rio is 3-5 and 3-2 in league play. The winner has the inside track on a playoff berth.
“Offensively, they run veery with some double tight stuff,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “They are pretty good sized up front.”
Fall River/Rio’s top rusher are running back Gavin Grams (476 yards) and quarterback Matthew Miller (277 passing, 445 rushing).
“They will try to pound it with Miller,” Wagner said. “Their quarterback likes to get to the edge. They run some option off that veer. It’s a little different than what we’ve seen all year.
“They have a senior tight end and defensive lineman Gavin Wodill (6-foot-1, 235), No. 42. They like to run behind him. He’s a great football player on both sides. We have to know where he is on defense. They will line him up at nose tackle, at inside linebacker, at defensive tackle and at defensive end. He’s a great football player.”
The Bluejays are going to see a 53 defense with man-to-man coverage, which should give quarterback Dylan Bredlow and his receivers some good opportunities.
“I am happy with that,” Wagner said. “We’ve been so close the last three games. It’s just been mental mistakes. It’s been a balanced league with Randolph, Lourdes, Cambria-Friesland and Fall River/Rio. All of us are in that mix. It’s a matter of who will make that play in that game. That’s what Friday is going to be about.”
WATERLOO AT CLINTON
Barring any more cancelations, the Pirates have two more conference games before it’s playoff time.
Next up is a trip to Clinton.
The Cougars are 4-3 this season and 2-3 in Conference. Shared opponents don’t provide much evidence for how this game will go. Both teams blew out Palmyra-Eagle and both teams lost to
Marshall. It’s worth noting, however, that Waterloo lost by just one while Clinton lost by 22.
The Cougars are more run-oriented. Quarterback Peyton Bingham has 411 yards rushing on the season while running back Abel Espinoza has 432 yards on the ground. When Bingham does go to the air, he often looks for Espinoza out of the backfield. Of Bingham’s 160 passing yards, 73 of them are to Espinoza.
