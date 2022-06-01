ELKHORN — The Watertown girls soccer season ended in Elkhorn Tuesday night with a 3-0 loss in the first round of the tournament.
The Goslings struggled with their footing on the slick turf and just could get any solid shots on goal.
“We held them to just one goal in the first half,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “Junior goalkeeper Cianna Boettcher took a hard shot to the head in the 23rd minute and sophomore Lily Oiler had to fill in for her the rest of the match. It was disappointing for Cianna to end her season that way, but Lily did a great job filling in. Unfortunately that also took her out of the midfield where we really needed her to help with a comeback.
We felt like we matched up well with Elkhorn and were getting the wind advantage in the second half, but we just couldn’t get enough control on the turf and Elkhorn scored two more to put the game away.
“We had some good wins this season and showed a lot of improvement throughout. We’re losing three hard working seniors in Lily Gifford, Savannah Szalanski, and Maddie Brunner. We’re counting on the rest of the team to keep improving in the off-season so we can continue to build on this seasons successes and make a good push in 2023.”
Elkhorn improved to 11-4-2. Watertown ended the season at 7-8-2.
ELKHORN 3, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 0 0 — 0
Elkhorn 1 2 — 3
E — Shaelyn Boutelle 8.00
E — Katelyn Haeft 42:00
E — Ella Wallace 50:00
Saves — W (Cianna Boettcher 2, Lily Oiler 7), E (Abigail Kolton 6)
