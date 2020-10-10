On paper, this looked like a favorable matchup for Watertown.
What made the victory special was the number of great plays turned in by the Goslings.
Watertown continued its great rushing attack with four more touchdowns, but also hit on a deep ball for a score. The defense forced two turnovers and recorded a safety. And on special teams, senior kicker Branden Fischer had another great all-around game including two field goals and five extra points. It all added up a 43-16 win over Sauk Prairie on Friday at Landsverk Field.
The Goslings moved the ball consistently, rolling up 344 yards of total offense. Junior quarterback Caleb Huff scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season and connected on a 45-yard TD pass to junior receiver Christian Rhodes. Senior running back Dylan Sippel added two second half rushing scores and junior running back Taylor Walter scored once, with all the rushing TDs coming in the red zone, where this team has been pretty much automatic.
"There was a lot of really good things that happened, both on offense, defense and in the kicking game,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. "We ran really effectively with our backs and quarterbacks. When we didn’t score in the first half, it was more just some missed executions. It's just learning opportunities. The kids did really good job overcoming some things.
"Defensively, for the most part, we were really sound. We tackled well and we didn’t give up a lot of big plays. It was a total team effort.”
Watertown (2-1) controlled the ball for nearly the entire first quarter. Their first lengthy drive was foiled when junior quarterback Nathan Kehl’s fourth-and-7 pass from the 25 was intercepted at 4-yard line by junior Damien Wright-Rodriguez. But on the very next play, senior defensive back Brian Kronquist tackled Sauk Prairie senior running back Tyler Uselman on the right edge for a safety with 5 minutes, 21 seconds left in the opening quarter to give the Goslings a 2-0 lead.
The Goslings took over on the free kick and put together a 55-yard scoring drive. Sauk Prairie forced two fumbles on the series, but the first rolled harmlessly out of bounds and junior receiver Aden Clark pounced on the other one to keep the drive alive.
Huff, who rushed for a team-high 116 yards on 12 carries and completed 7-of-10 passes for 99 yards, completed a screen pass to Walter for 13 yards to the 20-yard line. Two plays later, Huff raced in untouched around the left edge for a 12-yard TD run. Fischer’s kick made it 9-0 with 1:42 left in the opening quarter.
The entire starting offensive line — senior left tackle Caden Maas, junior left guard Cameron Libick, senior center Pedro Martinez, junior right guard Justice Griffin and junior right tackle Andrew David — blocked for Huff and Kehl on the JV last season. The only thing different is having junior tight end John Clifford, currently in his second year on varsity, flattening defenders once he gets into position.
“The entire line was with us last year,” Huff said. “John’s good. I like John. We’re just trying to make plays. I like to pass it more, but I am good at running and coach likes me running. I like our ISO, which is our option, outside option or inside option."
Sauk Prairie crossed midfield on its next series, but Sippel came up with the big play on fourth-and-3, stuffing Eagles senior quarterback Ethan Gibbs short of the sticks on a fourth-and-3 play from Watertown’s 40. Sippel led the Goslings again in total tackles with 10.
A holding penalty ruined Watertown’s next possession, but Fischer’s punt pushed the Eagles back to their own 30. Huff, making just his third career defensive start as a linebacker, dropped Uselman for a 9-yard loss on the next play, which led to a Sauk Prairie punt. Huff had six tackles on the night.
“It’s my first year playing defense,” Huff said. “I'm still learning. I’m just doing what I can do for the team.”
That included a punt return to Sauk’s 47 and a 22-yard run on Watertown’s ensuing possession. Huff also hit Kronquist for an 11-yard gain. Walter capped the drive when he sprinted around the left edge untouched for a 7-yard TD run. Fischer’s kick made it a 16-0 game with 7:25 left in the half.
The Goslings failed to keep Gibbs in the pocket a couple of times in this one and he burned them with long runs to convert third downs. His 16-yard scamper on third-and-8 moved the Eagles past midfield, but the drive stalled on downs once again when Sippel read a draw play and dropped the ball carrier for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-14 from the 33.
After the teams traded punts, Watertown had just enough time to pick up 18 yards on short receptions by Walter and junior receiver Oliver Meyers to set up Fischer for a 47-yard field goal attempt with four seconds left in the half. His long boot just cleared the crossbar for what has to be one of the longest makes in program history. It’s certainly the longest since Dan Herbst retired from coaching in 1998.
“That was a highlight for me,” Kamrath said. “He hits from 47 and later from 30. That’s obviously huge for us. I told him at halftime, that’s phenomenal, just a total team effort. Branden works hard at it. Great snap, great hold, and you’ve got to be able to protect.”
Kamrath rarely let kickers attempt even short field goals during the early years of his ongoing 12-year career here. For him to give Fischer this kind of chance spoke volumes.
“It does a lot for my confidence,” Fischer said. "Just being able to get out there and having the opportunity to put points up (feels good), unlike last year, when I kind of had a little bit of a rough road. It’s more confidence and getting more work in with (snapper Andrew David and holder Nathan Kehl) with the holding and the snap."
Kamrath told Fischer to aim for the left upright, and he did so to give Watertown a 19-0 halftime lead.
“In warm-ups, my balls are kind of tailing off to the right with the wind, so it was playing with the wind,” Fischer said. "On the left hash, looking at the left upright, my ball (tends) to naturally hook. As soon as it left my foot, I knew it was in. That was my first try outside 40 yards."
Sauk Prairie opened the second half with a 43-yard drive to Watertown’s 22, keyed by a 28-yard third down run by Gibbs. But Watertown held when Kronquist picked off a jump ball in the end zone on a third-and-13 play from the 22.
The Goslings cashed in on the takeaway quickly. Huff scrambled for 11 yards and threw a 10-yard completion to Meyers to set up Watertown’s first successful bomb of the season, a dime to junior receiver Christian Rhodes in stride for a 45-yard TD pass. Fischer’s kick made it 26-0 with 6:24 to go in the third quarter.
“It felt good,” Huff said. “My first touchdown pass of the season.”
An offense predicated over the years on taking some deep shots has been reined in this season, but Kamrath has given his QBs a few chances to work deep down the field. He was gratified to see one of his quarterbacks finally hit one.
“We’d been doing bubble, bubble, bubble and arrows to John and we were cracking,” Kamrath said. “They started recognizing that and switching. One of my assistants said we could probably go bubble-go any time now. It was the right time, right place. Caleb put a great ball on. Rhodes made a great play on it. It was nice to finally get one over the top. That’s a huge confidence boost for us."
Sauk Prairie (0-3) finally got on the board from there. Gibbs found senior receiver Owen Diehl open at midfield, and he made one cut to turn it into a 69-yard gain. Junior running back Wilson Uselman scored from 1 yard out on the next play and Diehl ran in the two-point conversion to make it 26-8 with 5:43 remaining in the third quarter.
The Goslings didn’t let this team back into the game the way it did with Portage last week. David recovered the ensuing onside kick to set up a short field. A 35-yard run by Sippel set up Fischer’s 30-yard field goal to extend the lead to 29-8.
Sippel scored twice from there to put a bow on this one. Kehl set up the first of those scores when he jumped a pass intended for Diehl for an interception at Sauk Prairie’s 35. Huff picked up 26 yards on the ground to the 2 and Sippel finished it off from a yard out with 1:01 left in the third quarter. After forcing the Eagles to punt from their end zone, Watertown took over at the 18 and Sippel somehow avoided fumbling behind his back and walked in from seven yards out with 10:11 remaining. He finished with nine carries for 65 yards.
The varsity reserves gave up a late score with 6:44 to go.
Watertown hits the road for the first time next week, taking on Lake Mills on Friday at 7 p.m.
WATERTOWN 43, SAUK PRAIRIE 16
Sauk Prairie 0 0 8 8 — 16
Watertown 9 10 17 7 — 43
S W
First downs 9 14
By rush 6 9
By pass 3 5
By penalty 0 0
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 33-155 38-225
Yards passing 150 119
Attempts 16 19
Completions 6 12
Had intercepted 2 1
Total yards 305 344
Penalties, yards 2-29 8-52
Fumbles, lost 0-0 3-0
W — Safety, Kronquist tackled T. Uselman in end zone
W — Huff 12 run (Fischer kick)
W — Walter 7 run (Fischer kick)
W — Fischer 47 FG
W — Rhodes 45 pass from Huff 5 (Fischer kick)
SP — W. Uselman 1 run (Diehl run)
W — Fischer 30 FG
W — Sippel 1 run (Fischer kick)
W — Sippel 7 run (Fischer kick)
SP — T. Uselman 14 run (Wright-Rodriguez run)
Individual stats — Sauk Prairie passing Gibbs 4-13-112, 2 int., receiver Diehl 5-129, rushing Gibbs 4-43. Watertown passing Huff 7-10-99 1 TD, rushing Huff 12-116, Sippel 9-64, receiving Rhodes 1-45, Walter 4-23, Meyers 2-19
