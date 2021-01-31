LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls basketball team capped an unbeaten Capitol North season with a 52-36 victory over Lakeside Lutheran Saturday at LMHS on Senior Night.
Senior center Vivian Guerrero set a new all-time program rebounding record, also producing the two best single-season rebounding campaigns in team history.
"It’s a huge accomplishment and goes to show all the hard work she’s put in," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "Vivian was a JV kid as a freshman. She's worked her tail off and has a natural knack for finding the ball. She's a natural when it comes to rebounding."
Senior guard Taylor Roughen led all scorers with 13 points as the L-Cats (18-1, 8-0 Capitol North) won their ninth straight game overall and 16th consecutive at home. Guerrero added 11 points, including nine in the second half, and senior guard Julianna Wagner chipped in 10.
"We needed to slow them down in transition," Siska said. "We did a much better job of that in the second half. Did a better job rebounding in the second half too. They are big, strong and a good defensive rebounding team. We played well enough and hit enough shots to come out with a huge win. Proud of the hard work and effort these kids have put in over the last four years.
"I've got to tip my hat to Lakeside. They played hard and with a lot intensity. They were outstanding defensively. Maybe the toughest any team has made it for us this year to score."
Lakeside (9-9, 3-4) scored the first six points of the game on a pair of 3-pointers but trailed 25-17 at the halftime break. Lake Mills, which knocked down 10 3-pointers, pushed its lead to 18 in the second half but led by single-digits under five minutes to play.
"We do our best to take pride in playing halfcourt defense," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "They were able to get second-chance rebounds. Guerrero is so tough. Our girls will jump as high as they can jump and Guerrero had them by six inches. That’s one big difference our girls noted at the end of the game was offensive and defensive rebounds. They took our second chances away and on their end got some good second-chance opportunities.
"Any time we got momentum and were closing the gap, it always seemed like they were able to find the open person and nail a 3-pointer."
Junior forward Lily Schuetz led the Warriors with nine points.
"Thought we did a nice job of pressuring the ball and rotating on shooters," Asmus said. "They are a team you have to play pretty perfect against. You can’t make mistakes. You have to shoot 45 percent from the field and hold them to five 3-pointers, try to collect offensive and defensive rebounds. That’s the kind of team they are. You have to play pretty perfect ball.
"Our girls never lack in energy and enthusiasm. That’s what we try to bring on the defensive side of things. We ran our offenses really well. They were switching between man and zone. We knew they were going to do that. We were happy with the execution on offense."
The L-Cats were held to a season-low 52 points.
Lakeside hosts Columbus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for Senior Night.
Lake Mills hosts Marshall on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for a marquee nonconference game.
LAKE MILLS 52, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 36
Lakeside Lutheran 17 19 — 36
Lake Mills 25 27 — 52
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Heckmann 1 0-0 2; Schuetz 3 3-4 9; Gnabasik 1 0-0 3; Shadoski 2 1-2 6; Raymond 0 1-2 1; Stein 1 0-0 2; Liddicoat 2 0-0 4; Riesen 1 0-0 2; Mlsna 1 0-0 2; Murray 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 5-8 36.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 1-3 13; Wagner 4 0-0 10; Wollin 1 0-0 3; J. Pitta 2 2-2 7; Guerrero 5 0-0 11; Lamke 1 0-2 3; Will 1 1-2 3; Vesperman 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-9 52.
3-point goals: LL 3 (Gnabasik 1, Shadoski 1, Murray 1); LM 10 (Roughen 4, Wagner 2, Wollin 1, J. Pitta 1, Guerrero 1, Lamke 1). Total fouls: LL 12; LM 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.