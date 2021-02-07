Luther Prep's girls basketball team concluded the regular season with a 61-53 home victory over Randolph on Saturday afternoon.
Junior forward Grace Schmidt scored a game-best 26 points on 11-for-19 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and four steals.
The Phoenix (9-5) led 34-23 at the halftime break and improved their ball movement from Friday's loss to Lake Mills.
"We were able to move ball a lot better today. We talked about that on Friday night and also in the pregame," Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. "The more we can create moving the ball and moving without the ball frees us up for good looks and 1-on-1 looks for posts. Because of that we got open shots and were able to connect which was fantastic."
Luther Prep saw its lead dwindle to two points in the second half before a group effort and timely free throw shooting bumped the advantage back up.
"It was a combination of things that helped us increase the lead," Schroeder said. "Girls shared the ball better and everybody kind of chipped in. Schmidt scored, Grace Kieselhorst had a nice slash to the rim. Taylor Zellmer hit free throws and Lauren Paulsen hit a 3. The team came together and rallied to it. We regrouped, stayed together and were able to pull it out."
Senior forward Lauren Paulsen added 11 points, five rebounds and five steals and senior guard Grace Kieselhorst tallied nine points for LPS. Junior forward Taylor Zellmer scored seven points and had eight boards.
Sophomore forward Jorey Buwalda led the Rockets (18-3) with 19 points despite battling first-half foul trouble. Randolph is the fourth-ranked team in the Associated Press Division 4 rankings.
The Phoenix went 2-1 during the last week of the regular season, facing three quality opponents in advance of this week's playoffs beginning.
"Those three teams did a good job giving us good looks we hadn’t seen," Schroeder said. "They showed our faults and also things we can capitalize on next week."
Third-seeded Luther Prep hosts sixth-seeded Poynette in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 61, RANDOLPH 53
Randolph 23 30 — 53
Luther Prep 34 27 — 61
RANDOLPH (fg ft-fta pts) — Katsma 2 0-0 5; Alvin 2 4-8 8; Fukker 2 0-0 4; Baird 1 0-0 2; P. Buwalda 2 0-0 4; Moldenhauer 3 2-2 11; J. Buwalda 6 3-4 19; DeVries 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 11-16 53.
LUTHER PREP — A. Kieselhorst 1 1-2 3; Paulsen 4 2-2 11; Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2; G. Kieselhorst 2 4-8 9; Schmidt 11 4-5 26; Sulzle 1 0-0 3; Zellmer 2 2-3 7. Totals 22 13-20 61.
3-point goals: R 6 (Katsma 1, Moldenhauer 3, J. Buwalda 2); LP 4 (Paulsen 1, G. Kieselhorst 1, Sulzle 1, Zellmer 1). Total fouls: R 15; LP 12. Fouled out: Paulsen.
