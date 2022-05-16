Katie Schoeneck scored a hat trick in Luther Prep’s 4-0 win over Jefferson on Saturday.
Luther Prep (4-5-2) scored 17 seconds into the match when Schoeneck scored her first goal on an assist from Rachel Schoeneck.
Jefferson (1-12) kept the score at 1-0 until the 54th minute, when Olivia Enter scored on an assist from Liz Rutschow. Katie Schoeneck scored her second goal on Rachel Schoeneck’s second assist in the 76th minute. Schoeneck scored her hat trick in the 77th minute with an assist from Sinai Palacios.
“The problem with scoring 17 seconds into the game, is that you relax a bit too much,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. “We didn’t score again in the first half, but overall we had a great game today. We dominated possession time and had many great chances for a goal.
“We officially had 11 shots on goal, we probably had another 11 shots that were off goal, but at least 3 were very close calls. The lid finally came off in the second half and we added 3 more. Katie and Rachel had another nice game for us. It was nice to see Olivia get her first varsity goal today too.
“We had so many chances on through balls and corner crosses that it is hard to remember which ones scored and which ones just missed. I’m really happy with the way we played, especially considering we are short several people who were traveling for siblings’ college graduations, and one of our starting centerbacks out with an injury.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.