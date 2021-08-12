Countless young basketball athletes grow up dreaming of making their money in the NBA.
Blaine Mueller is doing just that, albeit in a roundabout way.
The 2010 Watertown High School graduate walked away from basketball after playing one year at UW-Stevens Point. He transferred to the University of Wisconsin to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and landed a good job doing software testing upon graduating in 2014.
But along the way, he maintained a connection to basketball through coaching. That journey led him from high school to college to the NBA, where seven years after getting that degree, he helped the Milwaukee Bucks win their first NBA Championship since 1971 as the team’s Head Video Coordinator.
Since his promotion to the head position at the start of the 2020 season, Mueller has worked closely with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer to put together daily scouting films for the players to study.
“It’s been a pretty wild run,” Mueller said.
Do tell.
Mueller’s path to the pros is a success story built on desire, networking and talent.
He was quick to credit former WHS boys basketball coach Jamie Koepp for helping him follow his goal of playing at the college level during Koepp’s recent induction into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.
“He’s been there every step of the way,” Mueller said. “Support, guidance, connections, you name it, he’s always been there. He helped me to get to Stevens Point and I played my freshman year there. I decided to transfer to UW-Madison, just to go to school.
“Lance Randall was the associate coach at Stevens Point. He recruited me. But he was taking the job at St. Leo. It felt right, to get closer to home, to get closer to family and I pursued that path. But I couldn’t stay away from the game, so I started coaching high school basketball in Middleton.
“On a whim, I sent coach Kevin Bavery an email and asked if I could help out. He said our staff meeting is this weekend, come on by. I met him, was there from day one, and worked for him for three years.”
In his first year out of school, Mueller landed a job as a software analyst for Epic in Verona testing out a surgery software app. But it wasn’t the right fit.
“I knew the corporate grind was not for me,” Mueller said. “Every day, I was just trying to get through the day so I could get to practice and go see our guys and be around the game. That’s when I realized, this is really my vocation. This is what I really wanted to do.”
At that point, Mueller was in conversations with Bavery, who was Shaka Smart’s high school coach. Smart made a name for himself in coaching by taking VCU on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Bavery attempted to help Mueller get a job on Smart’s staff when Smart was hired at the University of Texas.
“The web of connections with Wisconsin basketball is a lot bigger than I think people realize,” Mueller said.
When Bavery’s plan for Mueller didn’t come together, Mueller reached out to Randall, who brought him on an assistant coach at Lindenwood in St. Charles, MO.
“I was there two years,” Mueller said. “After those two years, there were budget cuts and my position and several others got cut from the athletic programs there.
“It was a little bit late in the college hiring process for sports, at least. I sat down with Lance, and he said, ‘What do you want to do?’
“We threw a bunch of stuff at the wall, to maybe try to find something that will stick. I considered coming back home to volunteer with one of the D1 programs, just anything I could do to stay involved, to stay in the game. I wanted to try to leverage a Division 1 title or whatever, and then he brought up the NBA.
“I was like, that was like the dream, but I figured you would have to work your way up and be a high level Division 1 head coach and then maybe you’d get a call up, but then getting in at the ground level, or even being aware of the ground level positions that even existed, I had no idea.”
But Randall did.
He knew Budenholzer back when he started coaching by going to the Spurs training camps.
“So he knew a number of them,” Mueller said. “They weren’t necessarily friends, but they were acquaintances enough where he felt comfortable reaching out to him, so he did that and the first thing Bud said back was, ‘How tall is he?’ It’s obviously super important when you are working on the court. The ironic thing now, after winning a championship, was that Lance replied, ‘He’s the D3 PJ Tucker. He’ll do whatever you need him to.’
“So I ended up having a couple of interviews with the coaching staff. I came in for Summer League and helped out in 2018.”
Mueller landed an internship and spent his first year as a video and player development assistant.
“It was a long and fancy way of saying I was a coaching staff intern,” Mueller said.
One year later, Mueller found himself in the right place at the right time. Head Video Coordinator Taylor Jenkins left to take the head coaching job at Memphis. The other head intern working with Mueller also left around the same time, to take the Head Video Coordinator job with the Phoenix Suns. Mueller re-connected with him when the Bucks and Suns played in the NBA Finals.
“That was special for us,” Mueller said.
Another assistant went on to be an advanced scout, so the Head Video Coordinator position was open. Mueller got the job.
“Whatever I had done during the season, they thought was enough, so Bud (promoted me), so the last two years, I have been the head coordinator,” Mueller said.
“I handle all of our team film, all of our scouting film, all of our recap film and review film. I work hand in hand with coach Bud, breaking down film, putting together edits to present to the team. We identify areas of strengths and weaknesses to identify things we can improve upon. We emphasize things if we are doing them well. Basically, it’s like a PHD in basketball is how it’s regarded.”
The Bucks entered the pandemic shortened 2020 season as a favorite to win the NBA title, but were upset by the Miami Heat while competing in the tournament’s “bubble.”
“The 2020 bubble was kind of its own animal,” Mueller said. “It was definitely real, kind of the mental and emotional strain that it put on everybody, coaches, staff, media personnel, … it was so bizarre.
“I definitely think you can (say it affected the team), with some of the guys with where they were at with some of their families … having little ones and wives, it was a lot. We all know why (the NBA) did it. Everyone was under those circumstances. Everybody reacts a little bit differently.”
Then came the storybook 2021 season, when the Bucks finally ended a 50-year championship drought.
“You’ve got to be good, you’ve got to be lucky and you’ve got to be healthy,” Mueller said. “We had enough of the three to pull it off. It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks ... crazy, crazy stressful few months, but it was all worth it.”
The Bucks opened the playoffs with a sweep of the same Miami Heat team that knocked them out the previous season.
“We didn’t make any adjustments in the Miami series, because the whole season was the adjustment,” Mueller said. “It was us doing things that we didn’t feel comfortable with doing or confident doing the year prior, just because of the personnel and circumstances.
“Obviously, we had a couple of injuries in the bubble to (Eric) Bledsoe and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) that (really impacted us), so that’s what we spent this season doing was being a little bit more creative, being a bit more comfortable defending in different ways, mixing up rotations and lineups and match-ups. We rolled in and it was that perfect storm of trying to get vengeance and a little bit of redemption.”
From there, the Bucks rallied from an 0-2 deficit to knock out the favored Brooklyn Nets 4-3 by winning Game 7 on the road. The Deer District erupted when the game went final in overtime.
“Brooklyn was insane,” Mueller said. “That Game 7, as cool as it obviously was winning the title, Game 7 was the most unbelievable basketball game I have ever been a part of.”
The Bucks turned that series around by winning Game 3 in Milwaukee, where the team has been very tough to beat.
“Us getting home was a big deal,” Mueller said. “We got punched in the mouth a little bit, got a wake up call after being through Miami in four games. We had another week off, which really at that point, it’s too much time. You like to have a couple days to rest up to get your legs back, but you don’t want to be down and out that long. We were a little rusty.
“We tried to get the guys to do things and tighten up and we just kind of realized that we needed to not just tighten up, but change and adjust.
“We had a great opportunity to win Game 5, too, but to win four out of the last five against (an elite talent) like Kevin Durant (was awesome). For our guys to go toe to toe with them, with everything we’ve been through, all the media and the fans, to have that kind of turnaround, that’s when we really knew. When you beat them, in the fashion that we did, we knew we had the opportunity (to win it all).
“We were going to see Philly or Atlanta, and whoever we were going to see in the finals, we were not going to face a better team. We were going to have to play better, for sure, but it was only going to get more intense because it’s a high level of basketball.”
Milwaukee drew Atlanta in the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks rallied to steal Game 1, but the Bucks responded with a blowout win in Game 2 and then took Game 3 on the road. Atlanta won Game 4 to tie the series.
To make matters worse, Antetokounmpo went down with what appeared to be a torn ACL. His teammates gave him time to heal and rest up for the NBA Finals by winning Games 5 and 6 without him.
Bobby Portis came off the bench and played huge minutes in Antetokounmpo’s place to help the Bucks reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
“As much love as he gets, he probably deserves a lot more, but Bobby Portis, and what he was doing (was huge),” Mueller said. “After game shooting, in the game sprints, he was running to stay ready and it so happened, he was called upon and he answered the call.
“We knew we had a talented group and guys that could play and do more than they were accustomed to because of Giannis, who does so much for us. They got an opportunity to do it and we made some adjustments going into games five and six with more switching and being a little more confident in that.
“We won game 5. We knew we were going to go home and take care of business.”
Phoenix emerged from the Western Conference and held home court advantage in the NBA Finals. What was supposed to be a coronation ceremony for veteran point guard Chris Paul appeared to be on track when the Suns dominated the first two games at home.
“We had the opposite end of the spectrum with the turnaround (compared to Brooklyn),” Mueller said. “We literally landed at 3 o’clock in the morning from Atlanta, and at 5 o’clock in the afternoon, we were flying out to Phoenix. That, I think, caught up to us a lot. Credit to them. They played well in the first two games. They beat us. They are good.”
But once again, the Bucks gained momentum when the series switched back to Milwaukee. They rode that momentum to four consecutive victories.
“We knew we’d get two games between games 2 and 3 to get our legs under us and get some rest, to get recalibrated and have the players be around their families and look at the film,” Mueller said. “We made the adjustments we needed to once again and reeled off four straight.”
The Bucks dominated Game 3, then pulled out a tight battle in Game 4 to even the series. Fans in the arena were chanting “Bucks in Six! Bucks in Six!” After they rallied from a 16-point deficit to win Game 5 on the road in the closing seconds, the Bucks came home and sealed the deal in Game 6.
Antetokounmpo was named the NBA Finals MVP, and fans in the Deer District and beyond partied well into the night.
“The fans were behind us,” Mueller said. “Those four games in sequence, were the loudest I have ever heard the arena. That’s pretty special to do it in front of our fans, because obviously, the Miami series we won on the road with a sweep, Brooklyn we won Game 7 on the road, Atlanta, we won Game 6 on the road and then we get Game 5 and the one series we win at home is the NBA Finals. To take that all in with your home fans with the confetti falling was amazing.
“(My former high school teammates) Des Smith and Corey Minnameier were both at the game. A bunch of my family and friends were there at the Arena, but outside of it was amazing.”
When Mueller, Smith and Minnameier traveled to Wisconsin Dells to help Koepp celebrate his induction into the WBCA Hall of Fame at the end of July, the championship buzz was still very much in the air.
“I still haven’t (come back down to Earth),” Mueller said. “I’ve got Tuesday is the latest (to enjoy this), because we’re right back to it with training camp.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.